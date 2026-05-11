Patrick Cantlay betting profile: PGA Championship

Cantlay has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 7-under.

Cantlay has an average of 0.457 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.209 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.324 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.186 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.