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8H AGO

Patrick Cantlay betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Patrick Cantlay of the United States plays a shot from the fourth hole tee box during the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Patrick Cantlay of the United States plays a shot from the fourth hole tee box during the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

    Patrick Cantlay missed the cut at last year's PGA Championship after shooting 6-over. He'll tee off at Aronimink Golf Club May 14-17 with his sights set on improving his performance in the 2026 PGA Championship.

    Latest odds for Cantlay at the PGA Championship.

    Cantlay's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC74-74+6
    2024T5370-68-73-68-5
    2023T974-67-72-66-1
    2022MC76-75+11
    2021T2373-73-70-73+1

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Cantlay's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
    • Cantlay's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for ninth at 1-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Cantlay's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT1072-68-66-69-9133.333
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT869-64-68-72-11163.750
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT1277-67-66-73-5101.667
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT770-69-71-67-782.500
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3273-73-70-70-226.100
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC71-77+4--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT3772-70-65-73-421.563
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT1466-71-69-65-1785.000
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-70-2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT1363-68-68-69-2055.200

    Cantlay's recent performances

    • Cantlay has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 7-under.
    • Cantlay has an average of 0.457 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.209 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.324 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.186 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Cantlay has averaged 1.176 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Cantlay's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee220.4540.457
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green510.2430.209
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green220.3190.324
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting92-0.0560.186
    Average Strokes Gained: Total190.9601.176

    Cantlay's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cantlay posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.454 (22nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.6 yards ranked 109th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cantlay sported a 0.243 mark that ranked 51st on TOUR. He ranked 20th with a 69.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Cantlay delivered a -0.056 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 92nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 86th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.67, and he ranked 48th by breaking par 22.99% of the time.
    • Cantlay earned 669 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 34th on TOUR. His Bogey Avoidance percentage of 12.04% ranked seventh on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cantlay as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    Kristoffer Reitan
    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    1

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    -13

    T2

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    T5

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
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