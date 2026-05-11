Patrick Cantlay betting profile: PGA Championship
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Patrick Cantlay of the United States plays a shot from the fourth hole tee box during the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Patrick Cantlay missed the cut at last year's PGA Championship after shooting 6-over. He'll tee off at Aronimink Golf Club May 14-17 with his sights set on improving his performance in the 2026 PGA Championship.
Cantlay's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|2024
|T53
|70-68-73-68
|-5
|2023
|T9
|74-67-72-66
|-1
|2022
|MC
|76-75
|+11
|2021
|T23
|73-73-70-73
|+1
At the PGA Championship
- In Cantlay's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
- Cantlay's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for ninth at 1-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Cantlay's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T10
|72-68-66-69
|-9
|133.333
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T8
|69-64-68-72
|-11
|163.750
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T12
|77-67-66-73
|-5
|101.667
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T7
|70-69-71-67
|-7
|82.500
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T32
|73-73-70-70
|-2
|26.100
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T37
|72-70-65-73
|-4
|21.563
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T14
|66-71-69-65
|-17
|85.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T13
|63-68-68-69
|-20
|55.200
Cantlay's recent performances
- Cantlay has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 7-under.
- Cantlay has an average of 0.457 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.209 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.324 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.186 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cantlay has averaged 1.176 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cantlay's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|22
|0.454
|0.457
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|51
|0.243
|0.209
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|22
|0.319
|0.324
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|92
|-0.056
|0.186
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|19
|0.960
|1.176
Cantlay's advanced stats and rankings
- Cantlay posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.454 (22nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.6 yards ranked 109th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cantlay sported a 0.243 mark that ranked 51st on TOUR. He ranked 20th with a 69.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cantlay delivered a -0.056 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 92nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 86th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.67, and he ranked 48th by breaking par 22.99% of the time.
- Cantlay earned 669 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 34th on TOUR. His Bogey Avoidance percentage of 12.04% ranked seventh on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cantlay as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.