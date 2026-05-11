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7H AGO

Sepp Straka betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sepp Straka of Austria tosses his ball while playing the 10th hole during the first round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 07, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Sepp Straka of Austria tosses his ball while playing the 10th hole during the first round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 07, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    Sepp Straka returns to the PGA Championship, set to tee off at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17, 2026. Straka looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Straka at the PGA Championship.

    Straka's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC73-71+2
    2024MC71-73+2
    2023T769-71-73-65-2
    20227871-72-79-76+18

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Straka's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Straka's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for seventh at 2-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Straka's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT6366-73-73-75+37.375
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT470-73-68-66-11300.000
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT4266-67-67-78-615.450
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT4173-72-69-76+219.500
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC72-72E--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT867-70-72-71-8200.000
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1372-69-66-76-590.000
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT5070-68-80-71+512.750
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT266-66-67-68-21375.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT1871-69-67-68-944.000

    Straka's recent performances

    • Straka has finished in the top 10 three times and in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished tied for second with a score of 21-under.
    • Straka has an average of -0.258 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.276 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.300 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Straka has an average of 0.236 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.046 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Straka's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee90-0.005-0.258
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green130.5730.276
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green96-0.028-0.300
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting690.0860.236
    Average Strokes Gained: Total340.625-0.046

    Straka's advanced stats and rankings

    • Straka has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.005 (90th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.3 yards ranks 80th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Straka sports a 0.573 mark that ranks 13th on TOUR. He ranks 63rd with a 66.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Straka has delivered a 0.086 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 69th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 91st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.71, and he ranks 52nd by breaking par 22.90% of the time.
    • Straka has earned 1,064 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 14th, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.96% ranks 40th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of the PGA Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    Kristoffer Reitan
    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    1

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    -13

    T2

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    T5

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
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