Sami Valimaki betting profile: PGA Championship
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Sami Valimaki of Finland plays a shot from a bunker on the fifth hole during the final round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort on November 23, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Sami Valimaki returns to the PGA Championship, set to tee off at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17, 2026. Valimaki looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Valimaki's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|74-77
|+9
|2024
|MC
|70-72
|E
|2021
|MC
|78-76
|+10
At the PGA Championship
- In Valimaki's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
- Valimaki has not made the cut in any of his three appearances at this event over the last five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Valimaki's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T55
|68-67-69-76
|-4
|9.500
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|80-75
|+11
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T14
|69-70-69-70
|-10
|51.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|78-74
|+8
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|80-71
|+9
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T37
|71-70-71-68
|-4
|21.563
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T34
|67-71-69-69
|-12
|25.167
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T41
|70-68-73-68
|-5
|12.214
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|68-74
|-2
|--
Valimaki's recent performances
- Valimaki has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 10-under.
- Valimaki has an average of -0.250 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.445 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Valimaki has averaged -0.333 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Valimaki's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|138
|-0.379
|-0.250
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|81
|0.064
|0.445
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|128
|-0.223
|-0.595
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|62
|0.120
|0.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|120
|-0.419
|-0.333
Valimaki's advanced stats and rankings
- Valimaki posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.379 (138th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.3 yards ranked 139th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Valimaki sported a 0.064 mark that ranked 81st on TOUR. He ranked 88th with a 65.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Valimaki delivered a 0.120 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 62nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 78th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.58, and he ranked 126th by breaking par 20.54% of the time.
- Valimaki has earned 119 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 127th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Valimaki as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.