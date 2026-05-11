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7H AGO

Sami Valimaki betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sami Valimaki of Finland plays a shot from a bunker on the fifth hole during the final round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort on November 23, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Sami Valimaki of Finland plays a shot from a bunker on the fifth hole during the final round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort on November 23, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Sami Valimaki returns to the PGA Championship, set to tee off at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17, 2026. Valimaki looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Valimaki at the PGA Championship.

    Valimaki's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC74-77+9
    2024MC70-72E
    2021MC78-76+10

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Valimaki's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
    • Valimaki has not made the cut in any of his three appearances at this event over the last five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Valimaki's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-70+2--
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT5568-67-69-76-49.500
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC80-75+11--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT1469-70-69-70-1051.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC78-74+8--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC80-71+9--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT3771-70-71-68-421.563
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT3467-71-69-69-1225.167
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT4170-68-73-68-512.214
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC68-74-2--

    Valimaki's recent performances

    • Valimaki has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 10-under.
    • Valimaki has an average of -0.250 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.445 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Valimaki has averaged -0.333 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Valimaki's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee138-0.379-0.250
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green810.0640.445
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green128-0.223-0.595
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting620.1200.066
    Average Strokes Gained: Total120-0.419-0.333

    Valimaki's advanced stats and rankings

    • Valimaki posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.379 (138th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.3 yards ranked 139th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Valimaki sported a 0.064 mark that ranked 81st on TOUR. He ranked 88th with a 65.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Valimaki delivered a 0.120 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 62nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 78th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.58, and he ranked 126th by breaking par 20.54% of the time.
    • Valimaki has earned 119 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 127th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Valimaki as of the start of the PGA Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Truist Championship

    1

    Kristoffer Reitan
    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    1

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    -13

    T2

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    T5

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
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