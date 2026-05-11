Sami Valimaki betting profile: PGA Championship

Valimaki has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 10-under.

Valimaki has an average of -0.250 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.445 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.