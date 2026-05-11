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8H AGO

Sam Stevens betting profile: PGA Championship

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Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Sam Stevens returns to the PGA Championship, set to tee off at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17, 2026. Stevens looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 60th.

    Latest odds for Stevens at the PGA Championship.

    Stevens's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T6070-68-77-75+6
    2023T7271-72-73-79+15

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Stevens's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 60th after posting a score of 6-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Stevens's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026Truist Championship7074-75-70-74+95.75
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT1871-71-73-66-755.6
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1360-70-64-69-2530.25
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT6570-69-68-75-26.625
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT2472-74-70-70-244
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston Open567-65-67-67-14110
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS Championship5872-72-72-75+310
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC74-76+6--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT1674-68-67-65-1068.75
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT5569-72-68-72-710

    Stevens's recent performances

    • Stevens has one top-five finish and four top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished fifth with a score of 14-under.
    • Stevens has an average of -0.094 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.358 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Stevens has averaged -0.647 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Stevens's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee350.349-0.094
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green790.070-0.358
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green94-0.026-0.048
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting114-0.226-0.148
    Average Strokes Gained: Total700.167-0.647

    Stevens's advanced stats and rankings

    • Stevens posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.349 (35th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.8 yards ranked 36th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stevens sported a 0.070 mark that ranked 79th on TOUR. He ranked 32nd with a 68.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Stevens delivered a -0.226 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 114th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 92nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.72, and he ranked 29th by breaking par 23.78% of the time.
    • Stevens has accumulated 499 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 49th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    Kristoffer Reitan
    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    1

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    -13

    T2

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    T5

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
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