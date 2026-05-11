Sam Stevens betting profile: PGA Championship
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Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Sam Stevens returns to the PGA Championship, set to tee off at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17, 2026. Stevens looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 60th.
Stevens's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T60
|70-68-77-75
|+6
|2023
|T72
|71-72-73-79
|+15
At the PGA Championship
- In Stevens's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 60th after posting a score of 6-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Stevens's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|70
|74-75-70-74
|+9
|5.75
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T18
|71-71-73-66
|-7
|55.6
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T13
|60-70-64-69
|-25
|30.25
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T65
|70-69-68-75
|-2
|6.625
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T24
|72-74-70-70
|-2
|44
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|5
|67-65-67-67
|-14
|110
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|58
|72-72-72-75
|+3
|10
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T16
|74-68-67-65
|-10
|68.75
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T55
|69-72-68-72
|-7
|10
Stevens's recent performances
- Stevens has one top-five finish and four top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished fifth with a score of 14-under.
- Stevens has an average of -0.094 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.358 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Stevens has averaged -0.647 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Stevens's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|35
|0.349
|-0.094
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|79
|0.070
|-0.358
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|94
|-0.026
|-0.048
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|114
|-0.226
|-0.148
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|70
|0.167
|-0.647
Stevens's advanced stats and rankings
- Stevens posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.349 (35th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.8 yards ranked 36th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stevens sported a 0.070 mark that ranked 79th on TOUR. He ranked 32nd with a 68.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Stevens delivered a -0.226 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 114th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 92nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.72, and he ranked 29th by breaking par 23.78% of the time.
- Stevens has accumulated 499 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 49th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.