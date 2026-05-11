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Jhonattan Vegas betting profile: PGA Championship

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Betting Profile

Jhonattan Vegas of Venezuela looks on while playing the second hole during the second round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 08, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Jhonattan Vegas of Venezuela looks on while playing the second hole during the second round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 08, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    Jhonattan Vegas finished tied for fifth at five-under the last time he competed in this tournament. He'll tee off at Aronimink Golf Club May 14-17 with hopes of improving on that result in the 2026 PGA Championship.

    Latest odds for Vegas at the PGA Championship.

    Vegas's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T564-70-73-72-5
    2022MC73-79+12

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Vegas's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 5-under.
    • In 2022, Vegas missed the cut at this event, shooting 12-over through two rounds.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Vegas's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT5268-76-69-72+110.250
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT6075-70-74-69E8.125
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT7477-69-69-71+24.500
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC73-73+2--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT1467-67-68-68-1053.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1867-76-69-73-354.000
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis Invitational4469-68-74-71-217.250
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT7872-76-74-75+93.500
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-77+8--

    Vegas's recent performances

    • Vegas has finished in the top-twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 10-under.
    • Vegas has an average of -0.139 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.062 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Vegas has averaged -0.710 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Vegas's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110-0.123-0.139
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green139-0.4030.062
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green152-0.398-0.607
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting110-0.209-0.026
    Average Strokes Gained: Total149-1.134-0.710

    Vegas's advanced stats and rankings

    • Vegas posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.123 (110th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.8 yards ranked 71st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Vegas sported a -0.403 mark that ranked 139th on TOUR. He ranked 120th with a 63.66% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Vegas delivered a -0.209 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 110th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 125th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.05, and he ranked 147th by breaking par 19.07% of the time.
    • Vegas has earned 151 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 117th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Vegas as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    Kristoffer Reitan
    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    1

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    -13

    T2

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    T5

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
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