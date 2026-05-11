Jhonattan Vegas betting profile: PGA Championship
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Jhonattan Vegas of Venezuela looks on while playing the second hole during the second round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 08, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Jhonattan Vegas finished tied for fifth at five-under the last time he competed in this tournament. He'll tee off at Aronimink Golf Club May 14-17 with hopes of improving on that result in the 2026 PGA Championship.
Vegas's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T5
|64-70-73-72
|-5
|2022
|MC
|73-79
|+12
At the PGA Championship
- In Vegas's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 5-under.
- In 2022, Vegas missed the cut at this event, shooting 12-over through two rounds.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Vegas's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T52
|68-76-69-72
|+1
|10.250
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T60
|75-70-74-69
|E
|8.125
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T74
|77-69-69-71
|+2
|4.500
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T14
|67-67-68-68
|-10
|53.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T18
|67-76-69-73
|-3
|54.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|69-68-74-71
|-2
|17.250
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T78
|72-76-74-75
|+9
|3.500
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-77
|+8
|--
Vegas's recent performances
- Vegas has finished in the top-twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 10-under.
- Vegas has an average of -0.139 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.062 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Vegas has averaged -0.710 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Vegas's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|110
|-0.123
|-0.139
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|139
|-0.403
|0.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|152
|-0.398
|-0.607
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|110
|-0.209
|-0.026
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|149
|-1.134
|-0.710
Vegas's advanced stats and rankings
- Vegas posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.123 (110th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.8 yards ranked 71st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Vegas sported a -0.403 mark that ranked 139th on TOUR. He ranked 120th with a 63.66% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Vegas delivered a -0.209 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 110th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 125th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.05, and he ranked 147th by breaking par 19.07% of the time.
- Vegas has earned 151 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 117th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Vegas as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.