Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: PGA Championship
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Ryo Hisatsune of Japan plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 15, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Ryo Hisatsune finished tied for 37th at last year's PGA Championship after posting a score of 1-over. He'll tee off at Aronimink Golf Club May 14-17 looking to improve upon that performance in the 2026 PGA Championship.
Hisatsune's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T37
|68-71-72-74
|+1
|2024
|T18
|71-68-67-67
|-11
At the PGA Championship
- In Hisatsune's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 37th after posting a score of 1-over.
- Hisatsune's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 18th at 11-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Hisatsune's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T45
|73-70-68-72
|-1
|15.750
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T65
|72-77-69-72
|+2
|6.375
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T60
|75-69-67-70
|-3
|7.750
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T8
|68-68-67-72
|-13
|82.500
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T30
|71-71-69-71
|-2
|22.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T13
|71-69-70-72
|-6
|80.556
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T33
|71-71-72-73
|-1
|25.300
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T45
|70-72-72-69
|-1
|16.125
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T8
|62-67-74-67
|-18
|147.500
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T10
|68-63-70-71
|-12
|70.000
Hisatsune's recent performances
- Hisatsune has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 13-under.
- Hisatsune has an average of 0.054 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.001 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hisatsune has averaged 0.073 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|38
|0.334
|0.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|41
|0.296
|0.001
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|60
|0.126
|-0.081
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|94
|-0.067
|0.098
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|30
|0.689
|0.073
Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings
- Hisatsune posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.334 (38th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.5 yards ranked 77th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hisatsune sported a 0.296 mark that ranked 41st on TOUR. He ranked fifth with a 70.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hisatsune delivered a -0.067 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 94th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 132nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.14, and he ranked 22nd by breaking par 24.56% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.