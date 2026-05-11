Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: PGA Championship

Hisatsune has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 13-under.

Hisatsune has an average of 0.054 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.001 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.