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7H AGO

Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryo Hisatsune of Japan plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 15, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Ryo Hisatsune of Japan plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 15, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Ryo Hisatsune finished tied for 37th at last year's PGA Championship after posting a score of 1-over. He'll tee off at Aronimink Golf Club May 14-17 looking to improve upon that performance in the 2026 PGA Championship.

    Latest odds for Hisatsune at the PGA Championship.

    Hisatsune's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T3768-71-72-74+1
    2024T1871-68-67-67-11

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Hisatsune's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 37th after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Hisatsune's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 18th at 11-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Hisatsune's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT4573-70-68-72-115.750
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT6572-77-69-72+26.375
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT6075-69-67-70-37.750
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT868-68-67-72-1382.500
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT3071-71-69-71-222.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1371-69-70-72-680.556
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3371-71-72-73-125.300
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT4570-72-72-69-116.125
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT862-67-74-67-18147.500
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT1068-63-70-71-1270.000

    Hisatsune's recent performances

    • Hisatsune has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 13-under.
    • Hisatsune has an average of 0.054 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.001 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hisatsune has averaged 0.073 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee380.3340.054
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green410.2960.001
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green600.126-0.081
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting94-0.0670.098
    Average Strokes Gained: Total300.6890.073

    Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hisatsune posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.334 (38th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.5 yards ranked 77th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hisatsune sported a 0.296 mark that ranked 41st on TOUR. He ranked fifth with a 70.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hisatsune delivered a -0.067 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 94th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 132nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.14, and he ranked 22nd by breaking par 24.56% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of the PGA Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    Kristoffer Reitan
    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    1

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    -13

    T2

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    T5

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
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