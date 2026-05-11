Ryan Vermeer betting profile: PGA Championship
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Ryan Vermeer of the United States, PGA of America Club Professional, plays his shot from the 14th tee during a practice round prior to the start of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on May 18, 2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Ryan Vermeer returns to the PGA Championship, set to tee off at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17, 2026. Vermeer looks to improve upon his performance from the 2022 tournament where he missed the cut.
Vermeer's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|MC
|75-76
|+11
At the PGA Championship
- In Vermeer's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 11-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Vermeer's recent performances
- Vermeer has an average of -0.668 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.999 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Vermeer has an average of -0.007 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.602 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Vermeer has averaged -2.276 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Vermeer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.668
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.999
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.007
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.602
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.276
Vermeer's advanced stats and rankings
- Vermeer has an average of -0.668 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments, indicating struggles with his driving performance.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Vermeer posted a -0.999 mark in his past five tournaments, showing difficulty with iron play.
- Around the greens, Vermeer delivered a -0.007 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments, which was nearly neutral.
- On the greens, Vermeer posted a -0.602 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Vermeer as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.