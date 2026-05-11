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7H AGO

Ryan Gerard betting profile: PGA Championship

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Betting Profile

Ryan Gerard hits an approach shot on the second hole during the third round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 09, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Ryan Gerard hits an approach shot on the second hole during the third round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 09, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    Ryan Gerard finished tied for eighth at last year's PGA Championship with a score of 4-under. He'll tee off at Aronimink Golf Club May 14-17 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 PGA Championship.

    Latest odds for Gerard at the PGA Championship.

    Gerard's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T866-72-72-70-4

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Gerard's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for eighth after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Gerard's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT6571-72-76-69+46.875
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3072-72-69-70-527.438
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New Orleans3465-69-67-70-173.500
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT3373-72-65-67-723.250
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT3872-72-68-77+123.000
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-66E--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2773-68-73-71-339.000
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC77-70+3--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT2373-67-69-68-732.556
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT2872-70-69-67-631.833

    Gerard's recent performances

    • Gerard's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 23rd with a score of 7-under.
    • Gerard has an average of 0.018 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.161 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Gerard has an average of -0.228 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.198 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Gerard has averaged -0.247 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Gerard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee510.2200.018
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120.5830.161
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green146-0.306-0.228
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting730.047-0.198
    Average Strokes Gained: Total380.544-0.247

    Gerard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Gerard posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.220 (51st) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 303.1 yards ranked 83rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Gerard sported a 0.583 mark that ranked 12th on TOUR. He ranked 26th with a 68.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Gerard delivered a 0.047 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 73rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 95th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.77, and he ranked 19th by breaking par 24.77% of the time.
    • Gerard has earned 746 FedExCup Regular Season points (29th) in 2026, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.05% ranked 87th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gerard as of the start of the PGA Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    Kristoffer Reitan
    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    1

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    -13

    T2

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    T5

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
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