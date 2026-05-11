Ryan Gerard betting profile: PGA Championship
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Ryan Gerard hits an approach shot on the second hole during the third round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 09, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Ryan Gerard finished tied for eighth at last year's PGA Championship with a score of 4-under. He'll tee off at Aronimink Golf Club May 14-17 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 PGA Championship.
Gerard's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T8
|66-72-72-70
|-4
At the PGA Championship
- In Gerard's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for eighth after posting a score of 4-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Gerard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T65
|71-72-76-69
|+4
|6.875
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T30
|72-72-69-70
|-5
|27.438
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|34
|65-69-67-70
|-17
|3.500
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T33
|73-72-65-67
|-7
|23.250
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T38
|72-72-68-77
|+1
|23.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-66
|E
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T27
|73-68-73-71
|-3
|39.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T23
|73-67-69-68
|-7
|32.556
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T28
|72-70-69-67
|-6
|31.833
Gerard's recent performances
- Gerard's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 23rd with a score of 7-under.
- Gerard has an average of 0.018 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.161 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Gerard has an average of -0.228 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.198 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Gerard has averaged -0.247 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gerard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|51
|0.220
|0.018
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|12
|0.583
|0.161
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|146
|-0.306
|-0.228
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|73
|0.047
|-0.198
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|38
|0.544
|-0.247
Gerard's advanced stats and rankings
- Gerard posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.220 (51st) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 303.1 yards ranked 83rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Gerard sported a 0.583 mark that ranked 12th on TOUR. He ranked 26th with a 68.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Gerard delivered a 0.047 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 73rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 95th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.77, and he ranked 19th by breaking par 24.77% of the time.
- Gerard has earned 746 FedExCup Regular Season points (29th) in 2026, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.05% ranked 87th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gerard as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.