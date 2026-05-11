Ryan Fox betting profile: PGA Championship
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Ryan Fox of New Zealand prepares to play a shot on the 15th hole alongside caddie Dean Smith during the first round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 16, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Ryan Fox will return to the PGA Championship, set to tee off at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17, 2026. Fox looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 28th.
Fox's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T28
|67-71-72-73
|-1
|2024
|75
|72-68-72-74
|+2
|2023
|T23
|68-73-71-71
|+3
|2022
|54
|70-70-70-77
|+7
At the PGA Championship
- In Fox's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 28th after posting a score of 1-under.
- Fox's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 23rd at 3-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Fox's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|67
|73-76-69-72
|+6
|6.5
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T30
|72-71-72-68
|-5
|27.438
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T16
|65-72-67-71
|-9
|57.556
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-72
|+5
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T24
|68-72-75-71
|-2
|36.333
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T7
|67-69-69-67
|-12
|176.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T24
|72-64-69-69
|-14
|40.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T24
|69-69-70-68
|-8
|34.750
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|43
|74-73-76-69
|+12
|--
Fox's recent performances
- Fox has finished in the top-ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 12-under.
- Fox has an average of 0.307 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.101 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Fox has an average of -0.211 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.588 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fox has averaged -0.592 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fox's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|40
|0.319
|0.307
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|91
|-0.003
|-0.101
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|74
|0.039
|-0.211
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|102
|-0.114
|-0.588
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|61
|0.242
|-0.592
Fox's advanced stats and rankings
- Fox posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.319 (40th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.7 yards ranked 29th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fox sported a -0.003 mark that ranked 91st on TOUR. He ranked 116th with a 64.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fox delivered a -0.114 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 102nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 81st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.59, and he ranked 83rd by breaking par 21.88% of the time.
- Fox has accumulated 379 FedExCup Regular Season points (61st) and has posted a Bogey Avoidance percentage of 15.28% (91st) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fox as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.