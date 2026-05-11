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6H AGO

Ryan Fox betting profile: PGA Championship

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Betting Profile

Ryan Fox of New Zealand prepares to play a shot on the 15th hole alongside caddie Dean Smith during the first round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 16, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Ryan Fox of New Zealand prepares to play a shot on the 15th hole alongside caddie Dean Smith during the first round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 16, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Ryan Fox will return to the PGA Championship, set to tee off at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17, 2026. Fox looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 28th.

    Latest odds for Fox at the PGA Championship.

    Fox's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T2867-71-72-73-1
    20247572-68-72-74+2
    2023T2368-73-71-71+3
    20225470-70-70-77+7

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Fox's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 28th after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Fox's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 23rd at 3-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Fox's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026Truist Championship6773-76-69-72+66.5
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3072-71-72-68-527.438
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT1665-72-67-71-957.556
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC77-72+5--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-71+3--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2468-72-75-71-236.333
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT767-69-69-67-12176.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT2472-64-69-69-1440.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT2469-69-70-68-834.750
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship4374-73-76-69+12--

    Fox's recent performances

    • Fox has finished in the top-ten once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 12-under.
    • Fox has an average of 0.307 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.101 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Fox has an average of -0.211 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.588 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fox has averaged -0.592 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fox's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee400.3190.307
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green91-0.003-0.101
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green740.039-0.211
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting102-0.114-0.588
    Average Strokes Gained: Total610.242-0.592

    Fox's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fox posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.319 (40th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.7 yards ranked 29th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fox sported a -0.003 mark that ranked 91st on TOUR. He ranked 116th with a 64.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fox delivered a -0.114 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 102nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 81st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.59, and he ranked 83rd by breaking par 21.88% of the time.
    • Fox has accumulated 379 FedExCup Regular Season points (61st) and has posted a Bogey Avoidance percentage of 15.28% (91st) this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fox as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    Kristoffer Reitan
    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    1

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    -13

    T2

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    T5

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
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