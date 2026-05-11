Ryan Fox betting profile: PGA Championship

Fox has finished in the top-ten once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 12-under.

Fox has an average of 0.307 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.101 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Fox has an average of -0.211 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.588 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.