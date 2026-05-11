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7H AGO

Russell Henley betting profile: PGA Championship

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Betting Profile

Russell Henley of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on May 01, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Russell Henley of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on May 01, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

    Russell Henley missed the cut at last year's PGA Championship, posting a 10-over total. He'll tee off at Aronimink Golf Club May 14-17 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 PGA Championship.

    Latest odds for Henley at the PGA Championship.

    Henley's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC77-75+10
    2024T2370-69-66-69-10
    2023MC73-74+7
    2022T6070-73-70-76+9
    2021T7178-70-74-75+9

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Henley's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 10-over.
    • Henley's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 23rd at 10-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Henley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT4972-70-70-73-312.750
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT2568-68-70-70-835.375
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT373-71-66-68-10312.500
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC72-71-1--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1368-71-71-72-680.556
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT670-69-71-68-10233.333
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC76-68+2--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT1966-69-71-67-1551.800
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT865-66-69-67-2175.000
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT1965-73-67-67-843.000

    Henley's recent performances

    • Henley has finished in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.
    • Henley has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • Henley has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
    • Henley has an average of 0.157 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.152 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Henley has averaged 0.408 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Henley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee630.1400.157
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green780.083-0.152
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green290.2920.365
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting320.3740.037
    Average Strokes Gained: Total220.8890.408

    Henley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Henley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.140 (63rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.1 yards ranked 146th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Henley sported a 0.083 mark that ranked 78th on TOUR. He ranked 73rd with a 66.05% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Henley delivered a 0.374 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 32nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked ninth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.72, and he ranked 39th by breaking par 23.46% of the time.
    • Henley ranked 24th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 844 points this season.
    • He ranked third in Bogey Avoidance with a 10.80% rate this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Henley as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    Kristoffer Reitan
    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    1

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    -13

    T2

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    T5

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
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