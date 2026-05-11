Russell Henley betting profile: PGA Championship
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Russell Henley of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on May 01, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Russell Henley missed the cut at last year's PGA Championship, posting a 10-over total. He'll tee off at Aronimink Golf Club May 14-17 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 PGA Championship.
Henley's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|77-75
|+10
|2024
|T23
|70-69-66-69
|-10
|2023
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|2022
|T60
|70-73-70-76
|+9
|2021
|T71
|78-70-74-75
|+9
At the PGA Championship
- In Henley's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 10-over.
- Henley's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 23rd at 10-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Henley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T49
|72-70-70-73
|-3
|12.750
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T25
|68-68-70-70
|-8
|35.375
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T3
|73-71-66-68
|-10
|312.500
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T13
|68-71-71-72
|-6
|80.556
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T6
|70-69-71-68
|-10
|233.333
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-68
|+2
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T19
|66-69-71-67
|-15
|51.800
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T8
|65-66-69-67
|-21
|75.000
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T19
|65-73-67-67
|-8
|43.000
Henley's recent performances
- Henley has finished in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.
- Henley has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- Henley has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
- Henley has an average of 0.157 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.152 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Henley has averaged 0.408 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Henley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|63
|0.140
|0.157
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|78
|0.083
|-0.152
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|29
|0.292
|0.365
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|32
|0.374
|0.037
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|22
|0.889
|0.408
Henley's advanced stats and rankings
- Henley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.140 (63rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.1 yards ranked 146th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Henley sported a 0.083 mark that ranked 78th on TOUR. He ranked 73rd with a 66.05% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Henley delivered a 0.374 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 32nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked ninth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.72, and he ranked 39th by breaking par 23.46% of the time.
- Henley ranked 24th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 844 points this season.
- He ranked third in Bogey Avoidance with a 10.80% rate this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Henley as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.