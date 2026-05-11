Robert MacIntyre betting profile: PGA Championship

MacIntyre has finished in the top five three times and in the top 20 four times over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.

MacIntyre has an average of 0.561 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.013 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.