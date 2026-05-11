PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
7H AGO

Robert MacIntyre betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Robert MacIntyre of Scotland plays a shot from a bunker on the third hole during the second round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 17, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Robert MacIntyre of Scotland plays a shot from a bunker on the third hole during the second round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 17, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Robert MacIntyre returns to the PGA Championship, set to tee off at Aronimink Golf Club May 14-17, 2026. MacIntyre looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 47th at 3-over.

    Latest odds for MacIntyre at the PGA Championship.

    MacIntyre's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T4768-70-73-76+3
    2024T866-69-66-70-13
    2023MC76-76+12
    20227770-71-80-76+17
    2021T4975-73-72-73+5

    At the PGA Championship

    • In MacIntyre's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 47th after posting a score of 3-over.
    • MacIntyre's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for eighth at 13-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    MacIntyre's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT6074-70-69-73+28.000
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT4266-68-71-73-615.450
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC80-71+7--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT266-64-72-70-16208.333
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS Championship472-72-65-69-10325.000
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2472-72-72-70-236.333
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT2073-69-66-67-952.500
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT3771-68-66-72-1119.969
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT3863-72-67-70-1615.500
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT467-71-67-63-12122.500

    MacIntyre's recent performances

    • MacIntyre has finished in the top five three times and in the top 20 four times over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.
    • MacIntyre has an average of 0.561 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.013 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • MacIntyre has averaged 1.082 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    MacIntyre's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110.5950.561
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green137-0.3890.013
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green710.0490.040
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting60.6850.467
    Average Strokes Gained: Total200.9401.082

    MacIntyre's advanced stats and rankings

    • MacIntyre posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.595 (11th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.3 yards ranked 89th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, MacIntyre sported a -0.389 mark that ranked 137th on TOUR. He ranked 110th with a 64.47% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, MacIntyre delivered a 0.685 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him sixth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked third with a Putts Per Round average of 27.58, and he ranked 11th by breaking par 25.44% of the time.
    • MacIntyre accumulated 804 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 27th, and maintained a Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.45% (33rd).

    All stats in this article are accurate for MacIntyre as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    May 11, 2026

    Steven Fisk betting profile: PGA Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    May 11, 2026

    Ludvig Åberg betting profile: PGA Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    May 11, 2026

    Scottie Scheffler betting profile: PGA Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    Kristoffer Reitan
    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    1

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    -13

    T2

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    T5

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW