Robert MacIntyre betting profile: PGA Championship
1 Min Read
Robert MacIntyre of Scotland plays a shot from a bunker on the third hole during the second round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 17, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Robert MacIntyre returns to the PGA Championship, set to tee off at Aronimink Golf Club May 14-17, 2026. MacIntyre looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 47th at 3-over.
MacIntyre's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T47
|68-70-73-76
|+3
|2024
|T8
|66-69-66-70
|-13
|2023
|MC
|76-76
|+12
|2022
|77
|70-71-80-76
|+17
|2021
|T49
|75-73-72-73
|+5
At the PGA Championship
- In MacIntyre's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 47th after posting a score of 3-over.
- MacIntyre's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for eighth at 13-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
MacIntyre's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T60
|74-70-69-73
|+2
|8.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|66-68-71-73
|-6
|15.450
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|80-71
|+7
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T2
|66-64-72-70
|-16
|208.333
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|4
|72-72-65-69
|-10
|325.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T24
|72-72-72-70
|-2
|36.333
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T20
|73-69-66-67
|-9
|52.500
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T37
|71-68-66-72
|-11
|19.969
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T38
|63-72-67-70
|-16
|15.500
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T4
|67-71-67-63
|-12
|122.500
MacIntyre's recent performances
- MacIntyre has finished in the top five three times and in the top 20 four times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.
- MacIntyre has an average of 0.561 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.013 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- MacIntyre has averaged 1.082 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
MacIntyre's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|11
|0.595
|0.561
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|137
|-0.389
|0.013
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|71
|0.049
|0.040
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|6
|0.685
|0.467
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|20
|0.940
|1.082
MacIntyre's advanced stats and rankings
- MacIntyre posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.595 (11th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.3 yards ranked 89th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, MacIntyre sported a -0.389 mark that ranked 137th on TOUR. He ranked 110th with a 64.47% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, MacIntyre delivered a 0.685 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him sixth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked third with a Putts Per Round average of 27.58, and he ranked 11th by breaking par 25.44% of the time.
- MacIntyre accumulated 804 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 27th, and maintained a Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.45% (33rd).
All stats in this article are accurate for MacIntyre as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.