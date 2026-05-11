Rico Hoey betting profile: PGA Championship
1 Min Read
Richard Hoey of the Philippines plays his second shot on the 15th hole during the third round of the Kentucky Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club on July 13, 2024 in Nicholasville, Kentucky. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Rico Hoey missed the cut at last year's PGA Championship, shooting 11-over. He heads to Aronimink Golf Club May 14-17 looking to improve upon his performance from 2025.
Hoey's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|75-78
|+11
At the PGA Championship
- In Hoey's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 11-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Hoey's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T53
|71-69-71-69
|-4
|3.689
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T26
|63-71-63-70
|-21
|6.475
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T39
|70-72-74-67
|-5
|12.800
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T28
|67-68-68-70
|-7
|23.955
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T26
|71-68-70-72
|-3
|31.750
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T62
|77-69-75-72
|+5
|7.875
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|78-72
|+8
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T67
|74-66-74-71
|-3
|6.250
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T24
|71-69-70-66
|-8
|34.750
Hoey's recent performances
- He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 8-under.
- Hoey has an average of 0.310 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.103 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hoey has an average of 0.022 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.023 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hoey has averaged 0.457 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|44
|0.286
|0.310
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|90
|0.001
|0.103
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|155
|-0.420
|0.022
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|126
|-0.311
|0.023
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|125
|-0.444
|0.457
Hoey's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoey posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.286 (44th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.3 yards ranked 50th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoey sported a 0.001 mark that ranked 90th on TOUR. He ranked 104th with a 64.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hoey delivered a -0.311 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 126th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 135th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.17, and he ranked 136th by breaking par 20.05% of the time.
- Hoey has earned 138 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 120th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.