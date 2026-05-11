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7H AGO

Rico Hoey betting profile: PGA Championship

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Betting Profile

Richard Hoey of the Philippines plays his second shot on the 15th hole during the third round of the Kentucky Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club on July 13, 2024 in Nicholasville, Kentucky. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Richard Hoey of the Philippines plays his second shot on the 15th hole during the third round of the Kentucky Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club on July 13, 2024 in Nicholasville, Kentucky. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Rico Hoey missed the cut at last year's PGA Championship, shooting 11-over. He heads to Aronimink Golf Club May 14-17 looking to improve upon his performance from 2025.

    Latest odds for Hoey at the PGA Championship.

    Hoey's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC75-78+11

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Hoey's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 11-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Hoey's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT5371-69-71-69-43.689
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2663-71-63-70-216.475
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3970-72-74-67-512.800
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2867-68-68-70-723.955
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT2671-68-70-72-331.750
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT6277-69-75-72+57.875
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC78-72+8--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC73-71+2--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT6774-66-74-71-36.250
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT2471-69-70-66-834.750

    Hoey's recent performances

    • He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 8-under.
    • Hoey has an average of 0.310 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.103 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoey has an average of 0.022 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.023 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoey has averaged 0.457 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee440.2860.310
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green900.0010.103
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green155-0.4200.022
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting126-0.3110.023
    Average Strokes Gained: Total125-0.4440.457

    Hoey's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoey posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.286 (44th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.3 yards ranked 50th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoey sported a 0.001 mark that ranked 90th on TOUR. He ranked 104th with a 64.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hoey delivered a -0.311 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 126th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 135th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.17, and he ranked 136th by breaking par 20.05% of the time.
    • Hoey has earned 138 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 120th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

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    1

    Kristoffer Reitan
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    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    1

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    -13

    T2

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    T5

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
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