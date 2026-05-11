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7H AGO

Ricky Castillo betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ricky Castillo of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 18, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Ricky Castillo of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 18, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Ricky Castillo has not competed in the PGA Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Aronimink Golf Club May 14-17 with hopes of making his mark at this prestigious major championship.

    Latest odds for Castillo at the PGA Championship.

    At the PGA Championship

    • This is Castillo's first time competing in the PGA Championship in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Castillo's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT6068-74-69-75+28.000
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT5573-71-72-71-19.500
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT6072-70-72-67-37.750
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT4468-68-67-72-510.875
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT4668-73-72-71E8.500
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT7071-74-77-74+86.000
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico Open168-68-68-67-17300.000
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches569-70-64-68-13110.000
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT4368-71-75-68-611.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT4468-73-64-68-158.792

    Castillo's recent performances

    • Castillo has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He secured one victory over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.
    • Castillo has an average of 0.027 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.646 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Castillo has averaged -0.384 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Castillo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee650.1180.027
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green134-0.370-0.646
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green640.0950.207
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting650.1080.028
    Average Strokes Gained: Total94-0.048-0.384

    Castillo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Castillo posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.118 (65th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.0 yards ranked 46th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Castillo sported a -0.370 mark that ranked 134th on TOUR. He ranked 125th with a 63.51% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Castillo delivered a 0.108 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 65th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 20th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.93, and he ranked 55th by breaking par 22.85% of the time.
    • Castillo has earned 502 FedExCup Regular Season points this year, ranking 48th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Castillo as of the start of the PGA Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    Kristoffer Reitan
    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    1

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    -13

    T2

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    T5

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
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