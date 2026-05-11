Ricky Castillo betting profile: PGA Championship
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Ricky Castillo of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 18, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Ricky Castillo has not competed in the PGA Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Aronimink Golf Club May 14-17 with hopes of making his mark at this prestigious major championship.
At the PGA Championship
- This is Castillo's first time competing in the PGA Championship in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Castillo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T60
|68-74-69-75
|+2
|8.000
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T55
|73-71-72-71
|-1
|9.500
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T60
|72-70-72-67
|-3
|7.750
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T44
|68-68-67-72
|-5
|10.875
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T46
|68-73-72-71
|E
|8.500
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T70
|71-74-77-74
|+8
|6.000
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|1
|68-68-68-67
|-17
|300.000
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|5
|69-70-64-68
|-13
|110.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T43
|68-71-75-68
|-6
|11.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T44
|68-73-64-68
|-15
|8.792
Castillo's recent performances
- Castillo has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He secured one victory over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.
- Castillo has an average of 0.027 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.646 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Castillo has averaged -0.384 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Castillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|65
|0.118
|0.027
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|134
|-0.370
|-0.646
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|64
|0.095
|0.207
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|65
|0.108
|0.028
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|94
|-0.048
|-0.384
Castillo's advanced stats and rankings
- Castillo posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.118 (65th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.0 yards ranked 46th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Castillo sported a -0.370 mark that ranked 134th on TOUR. He ranked 125th with a 63.51% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Castillo delivered a 0.108 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 65th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 20th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.93, and he ranked 55th by breaking par 22.85% of the time.
- Castillo has earned 502 FedExCup Regular Season points this year, ranking 48th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Castillo as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.