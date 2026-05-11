Ricky Castillo betting profile: PGA Championship

Castillo has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.

He secured one victory over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.

Castillo has an average of 0.027 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.646 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.