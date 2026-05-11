Kristoffer Reitan betting profile: PGA Championship
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Kristoffer Reitan of Norway looks to hit a tee shot on the 16th hole during the final round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 10, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Kristoffer Reitan will tee off at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17 in the 2026 PGA Championship. This marks his first appearance at this major championship in recent years.
At the PGA Championship
- Reitan has not competed in this tournament in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Reitan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|1
|66-70-64-69
|-15
|700.000
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T14
|70-68-69-73
|-8
|85.000
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T2
|63-67-63-65
|-30
|133.750
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T41
|72-68-73-77
|+2
|19.500
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T10
|70-68-69-70
|-11
|67.500
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|75-69
|+4
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T66
|75-71-76-72
|+6
|7.000
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T17
|67-70-69-70
|-8
|46.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T41
|70-67-75-67
|-5
|12.214
Reitan's recent performances
- Reitan has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished first with a score of 15-under.
- Reitan has an average of 0.492 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.369 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Reitan has averaged 1.153 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Reitan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|20
|0.486
|0.492
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|128
|-0.271
|0.369
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|98
|-0.036
|0.143
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|87
|-0.030
|0.150
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|74
|0.149
|1.153
Reitan's advanced stats and rankings
- Reitan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.486 (20th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.5 yards ranked 26th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Reitan sported a -0.271 mark that ranked 128th on TOUR. He ranked 91st with a 65.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Reitan delivered a -0.030 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 87th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 87th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.68, and he ranked 80th by breaking par 21.93% of the time.
- Reitan has accumulated 1,094 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 13th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Reitan as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.