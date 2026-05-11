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7H AGO

Kristoffer Reitan betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kristoffer Reitan of Norway looks to hit a tee shot on the 16th hole during the final round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 10, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Kristoffer Reitan of Norway looks to hit a tee shot on the 16th hole during the final round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 10, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    Kristoffer Reitan will tee off at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17 in the 2026 PGA Championship. This marks his first appearance at this major championship in recent years.

    Latest odds for Reitan at the PGA Championship.

    At the PGA Championship

    • Reitan has not competed in this tournament in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Reitan's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026Truist Championship166-70-64-69-15700.000
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT1470-68-69-73-885.000
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT263-67-63-65-30133.750
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT4172-68-73-77+219.500
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT1070-68-69-70-1167.500
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC75-69+4--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC74-70+2--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT6675-71-76-72+67.000
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1767-70-69-70-846.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT4170-67-75-67-512.214

    Reitan's recent performances

    • Reitan has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished first with a score of 15-under.
    • Reitan has an average of 0.492 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.369 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Reitan has averaged 1.153 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Reitan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee200.4860.492
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green128-0.2710.369
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green98-0.0360.143
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting87-0.0300.150
    Average Strokes Gained: Total740.1491.153

    Reitan's advanced stats and rankings

    • Reitan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.486 (20th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.5 yards ranked 26th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Reitan sported a -0.271 mark that ranked 128th on TOUR. He ranked 91st with a 65.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Reitan delivered a -0.030 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 87th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 87th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.68, and he ranked 80th by breaking par 21.93% of the time.
    • Reitan has accumulated 1,094 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 13th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Reitan as of the start of the PGA Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    Kristoffer Reitan
    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    1

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    -13

    T2

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    T5

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
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