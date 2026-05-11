Rickie Fowler betting profile: PGA Championship
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Rickie Fowler looks on while playing the 18th hole during the final round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 10, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Rickie Fowler returns to the PGA Championship, set to tee off at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17, 2026. Fowler looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Fowler's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|2024
|T63
|72-69-69-71
|-3
|2023
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|2022
|T23
|71-70-71-70
|+2
|2021
|T8
|71-76-69-71
|-1
At the PGA Championship
- In Fowler's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Fowler's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for eighth at 1-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Fowler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T2
|74-63-69-65
|-13
|375.000
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T9
|69-70-72-68
|-9
|137.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T8
|65-69-69-70
|-11
|163.750
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|67-73
|E
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T42
|70-72-75-70
|-1
|19.125
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T9
|69-69-72-70
|-8
|162.500
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T28
|72-68-72-66
|-6
|31.833
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T19
|66-64-73-70
|-15
|51.800
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T18
|71-68-69-67
|-9
|44.000
Fowler's recent performances
- Fowler has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
- Fowler has an average of 0.099 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.354 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Fowler has averaged 0.977 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fowler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|50
|0.236
|0.099
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|32
|0.331
|0.354
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|112
|-0.142
|0.221
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|12
|0.568
|0.303
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|17
|0.993
|0.977
Fowler's advanced stats and rankings
- Fowler has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.236 (50th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.4 yards ranks 88th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fowler sports a 0.331 mark that ranks 32nd on TOUR. He ranks 53rd with a 67.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fowler has delivered a 0.568 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 12th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 15th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.88, and he ranks 23rd by breaking par 24.44% of the time.
- Fowler has accumulated 1,029 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 17th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fowler as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.