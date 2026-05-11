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6H AGO

Rickie Fowler betting profile: PGA Championship

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Betting Profile

Rickie Fowler looks on while playing the 18th hole during the final round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 10, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Rickie Fowler looks on while playing the 18th hole during the final round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 10, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Rickie Fowler returns to the PGA Championship, set to tee off at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17, 2026. Fowler looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Fowler at the PGA Championship.

    Fowler's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC73-73+4
    2024T6372-69-69-71-3
    2023MC73-73+6
    2022T2371-70-71-70+2
    2021T871-76-69-71-1

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Fowler's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Fowler's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for eighth at 1-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Fowler's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT274-63-69-65-13375.000
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT969-70-72-68-9137.000
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT865-69-69-70-11163.750
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC70-75+1--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC67-73E--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4270-72-75-70-119.125
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT969-69-72-70-8162.500
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT2872-68-72-66-631.833
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT1966-64-73-70-1551.800
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT1871-68-69-67-944.000

    Fowler's recent performances

    • Fowler has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
    • Fowler has an average of 0.099 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.354 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Fowler has averaged 0.977 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fowler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee500.2360.099
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green320.3310.354
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green112-0.1420.221
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting120.5680.303
    Average Strokes Gained: Total170.9930.977

    Fowler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fowler has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.236 (50th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.4 yards ranks 88th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fowler sports a 0.331 mark that ranks 32nd on TOUR. He ranks 53rd with a 67.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fowler has delivered a 0.568 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 12th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 15th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.88, and he ranks 23rd by breaking par 24.44% of the time.
    • Fowler has accumulated 1,029 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 17th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fowler as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    Kristoffer Reitan
    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    1

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    -13

    T2

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    T5

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
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