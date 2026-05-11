Rickie Fowler betting profile: PGA Championship

Fowler has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.

Fowler has an average of 0.099 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.354 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.