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7H AGO

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen betting profile: PGA Championship

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Betting Profile

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen of Denmark plays his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen of Denmark plays his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

    Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen returns to the PGA Championship, set to tee off at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17, 2026. Neergaard-Petersen looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Neergaard-Petersen at the PGA Championship.

    Neergaard-Petersen's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC74-70+2

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Neergaard-Petersen's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Neergaard-Petersen's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-71+1--
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT463-71-60-66-2882.500
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC77-74+7--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-70-1--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT5568-73-70-74+15.200
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico Open6872-70-74-75+32.116
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4070-70-69-71-411.375
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT4167-70-71-71-512.214
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT4969-67-77-70-57.500
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-70E--

    Neergaard-Petersen's recent performances

    • Neergaard-Petersen has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 28-under.
    • Neergaard-Petersen has an average of 0.307 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.329 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Neergaard-Petersen has averaged -0.132 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Neergaard-Petersen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee290.3890.307
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green108-0.135-0.329
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green133-0.248-0.104
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting84-0.021-0.006
    Average Strokes Gained: Total92-0.015-0.132

    Neergaard-Petersen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Neergaard-Petersen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.389 (29th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.3 yards ranked 80th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Neergaard-Petersen sported a -0.135 mark that ranked 108th on TOUR. He ranked 133rd with a 63.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Neergaard-Petersen delivered a -0.021 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 84th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 139th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.23, and he ranked 140th by breaking par 19.44% of the time.
    • Neergaard-Petersen has earned 121 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 126th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Neergaard-Petersen as of the start of the PGA Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
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    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
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    R4
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    4

    ENG
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    Tot
    -12
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    +2

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    R4
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    KOR
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