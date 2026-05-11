Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen betting profile: PGA Championship
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Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen of Denmark plays his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen returns to the PGA Championship, set to tee off at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17, 2026. Neergaard-Petersen looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Neergaard-Petersen's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|74-70
|+2
At the PGA Championship
- In Neergaard-Petersen's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Neergaard-Petersen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T4
|63-71-60-66
|-28
|82.500
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T55
|68-73-70-74
|+1
|5.200
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|68
|72-70-74-75
|+3
|2.116
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T40
|70-70-69-71
|-4
|11.375
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T41
|67-70-71-71
|-5
|12.214
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T49
|69-67-77-70
|-5
|7.500
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
Neergaard-Petersen's recent performances
- Neergaard-Petersen has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 28-under.
- Neergaard-Petersen has an average of 0.307 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.329 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Neergaard-Petersen has averaged -0.132 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Neergaard-Petersen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|29
|0.389
|0.307
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|108
|-0.135
|-0.329
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|133
|-0.248
|-0.104
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|84
|-0.021
|-0.006
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|92
|-0.015
|-0.132
Neergaard-Petersen's advanced stats and rankings
- Neergaard-Petersen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.389 (29th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.3 yards ranked 80th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Neergaard-Petersen sported a -0.135 mark that ranked 108th on TOUR. He ranked 133rd with a 63.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Neergaard-Petersen delivered a -0.021 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 84th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 139th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.23, and he ranked 140th by breaking par 19.44% of the time.
- Neergaard-Petersen has earned 121 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 126th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Neergaard-Petersen as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.