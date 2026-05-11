Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen betting profile: PGA Championship

Neergaard-Petersen has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 28-under.

Neergaard-Petersen has an average of 0.307 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.329 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.