Aaron Rai betting profile: PGA Championship
1 Min Read
Aaron Rai of England reacts to his birdie on on the third green during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 15, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Aaron Rai returns to the PGA Championship, set to tee off at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17, 2026. Rai looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for nineteenth.
Rai's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T19
|67-72-74-69
|-2
|2024
|T39
|68-68-70-71
|-7
|2021
|MC
|81-75
|+12
At the PGA Championship
- In Rai's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for nineteenth after posting a score of 2-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Rai's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|5
|65-67-66-71
|-15
|65.000
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T24
|62-70-64-70
|-22
|9.250
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|48
|71-74-78-70
|+5
|15.750
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|68-77
|+3
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T23
|68-69-69-71
|-7
|32.556
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T28
|66-70-66-76
|-6
|31.833
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T73
|77-70-72-70
|+1
|4.875
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T50
|69-70-69-68
|-4
|7.500
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T22
|70-69-68-67
|-6
|--
Rai's recent performances
- Rai has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished fifth with a score of 15-under.
- Rai has an average of 0.175 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.151 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Rai has averaged 0.417 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rai's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|83
|0.025
|0.175
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|48
|0.255
|0.151
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|81
|0.026
|0.021
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|117
|-0.234
|0.070
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|80
|0.072
|0.417
Rai's advanced stats and rankings
- Rai posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.025 (83rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 288.3 yards ranked 160th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rai sported a 0.255 mark that ranked 48th on TOUR. He ranked 15th with a 69.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rai delivered a -0.234 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 117th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 162nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.82, and he ranked 119th by breaking par 20.83% of the time.
- Rai has earned 167 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 108th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.