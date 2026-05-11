Aaron Rai betting profile: PGA Championship

Rai has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished fifth with a score of 15-under.

Rai has an average of 0.175 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.151 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.