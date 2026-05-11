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7H AGO

Aaron Rai betting profile: PGA Championship

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Betting Profile

Aaron Rai of England reacts to his birdie on on the third green during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 15, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Aaron Rai of England reacts to his birdie on on the third green during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 15, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Aaron Rai returns to the PGA Championship, set to tee off at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17, 2026. Rai looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for nineteenth.

    Latest odds for Rai at the PGA Championship.

    Rai's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1967-72-74-69-2
    2024T3968-68-70-71-7
    2021MC81-75+12

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Rai's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for nineteenth after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Rai's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic565-67-66-71-1565.000
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2462-70-64-70-229.250
    April 12, 2026Masters Tournament4871-74-78-70+515.750
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC68-77+3--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT2368-69-69-71-732.556
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT2866-70-66-76-631.833
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT7377-70-72-70+14.875
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT5069-70-69-68-47.500
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2270-69-68-67-6--

    Rai's recent performances

    • Rai has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished fifth with a score of 15-under.
    • Rai has an average of 0.175 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.151 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Rai has averaged 0.417 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Rai's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee830.0250.175
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green480.2550.151
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green810.0260.021
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting117-0.2340.070
    Average Strokes Gained: Total800.0720.417

    Rai's advanced stats and rankings

    • Rai posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.025 (83rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 288.3 yards ranked 160th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rai sported a 0.255 mark that ranked 48th on TOUR. He ranked 15th with a 69.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Rai delivered a -0.234 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 117th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 162nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.82, and he ranked 119th by breaking par 20.83% of the time.
    • Rai has earned 167 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 108th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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