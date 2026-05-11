Rasmus Højgaard betting profile: PGA Championship
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Rasmus HÃ¸jgaard of Denmark lines up a putt on the 11th green during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)
Rasmus Højgaard returns to the PGA Championship, set to tee off at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17, 2026. Højgaard looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 67th.
Højgaard's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T67
|68-74-75-74
|+7
|2024
|T68
|68-72-73-69
|-2
|2023
|MC
|75-74
|+9
|2021
|79
|71-76-79-75
|+13
At the PGA Championship
- In Højgaard's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 67th after posting a score of 7-over.
- Højgaard's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 67th at 7-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Højgaard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T24
|71-69-68-68
|-8
|20.222
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|53
|78-70-73-77
|+10
|12.500
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T28
|68-67-71-67
|-7
|23.955
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T68
|71-71-74-71
|+3
|3.060
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T9
|69-72-66-67
|-10
|72.500
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T24
|68-70-66-72
|-8
|34.750
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T30
|74-67-70-69
|-8
|23.125
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T44
|68-65-70-70
|-15
|8.792
Højgaard's recent performances
- Højgaard has finished in the top 10 once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 10-under.
- Højgaard has an average of 0.032 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.237 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Højgaard has averaged 0.249 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Højgaard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|58
|0.170
|0.032
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|25
|0.415
|0.237
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|126
|-0.222
|-0.183
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|21
|0.475
|0.162
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|24
|0.838
|0.249
Højgaard's advanced stats and rankings
- Højgaard posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.170 (58th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 320.2 yards ranked sixth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Højgaard sported a 0.415 mark that ranked 25th on TOUR. He ranked 18th with a 69.29% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Højgaard delivered a 0.475 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 21st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 150th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.47, and he ranked 77th by breaking par 22.07% of the time.
- Højgaard has earned 199 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 94th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Højgaard as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.