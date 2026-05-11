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Rasmus Højgaard betting profile: PGA Championship

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Betting Profile

Rasmus HÃ¸jgaard of Denmark lines up a putt on the 11th green during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Rasmus HÃ¸jgaard of Denmark lines up a putt on the 11th green during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

    Rasmus Højgaard returns to the PGA Championship, set to tee off at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17, 2026. Højgaard looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 67th.

    Latest odds for Højgaard at the PGA Championship.

    Højgaard's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T6768-74-75-74+7
    2024T6868-72-73-69-2
    2023MC75-74+9
    20217971-76-79-75+13

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Højgaard's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 67th after posting a score of 7-over.
    • Højgaard's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 67th at 7-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Højgaard's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2471-69-68-68-820.222
    April 12, 2026Masters Tournament5378-70-73-77+1012.500
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2868-67-71-67-723.955
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT6871-71-74-71+33.060
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC71-77+4--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT969-72-66-67-1072.500
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT2468-70-66-72-834.750
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT3074-67-70-69-823.125
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT4468-65-70-70-158.792

    Højgaard's recent performances

    • Højgaard has finished in the top 10 once over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 10-under.
    • Højgaard has an average of 0.032 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.237 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Højgaard has averaged 0.249 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Højgaard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee580.1700.032
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green250.4150.237
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green126-0.222-0.183
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting210.4750.162
    Average Strokes Gained: Total240.8380.249

    Højgaard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Højgaard posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.170 (58th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 320.2 yards ranked sixth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Højgaard sported a 0.415 mark that ranked 25th on TOUR. He ranked 18th with a 69.29% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Højgaard delivered a 0.475 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 21st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 150th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.47, and he ranked 77th by breaking par 22.07% of the time.
    • Højgaard has earned 199 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 94th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Højgaard as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    Kristoffer Reitan
    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    1

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    -13

    T2

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    T5

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
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