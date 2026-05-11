Nicolai Højgaard betting profile: PGA Championship

Højgaard has finished in the top five three times over his last 10 appearances.

Højgaard has finished in the top 10 four times over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.

Højgaard has an average of 0.685 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.492 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.