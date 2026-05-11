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7H AGO

Nicolai Højgaard betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nicolai HÃ¸jgaard of Denmark prepares for a shot with his caddie Christian Baech during the second round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on May 01, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Nicolai HÃ¸jgaard of Denmark prepares for a shot with his caddie Christian Baech during the second round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on May 01, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Nicolai Højgaard returns to the PGA Championship, set to tee off at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17, 2026. Højgaard looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 41st.

    Latest odds for Højgaard at the PGA Championship.

    Højgaard's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T4172-69-77-68+2
    2024T6870-71-68-73-2
    2023T5076-67-73-71+7
    2022MC78-75+13

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Højgaard's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 41st after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Højgaard's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT266-70-67-68-13375.000
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT2375-68-73-66-640.000
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT5573-68-70-69-49.500
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC76-74+6--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston Open268-62-63-71-16300.000
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT5569-70-74-72+15.200
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2771-74-71-69-339.000
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2472-73-70-71-236.333
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT670-72-66-65-1191.667
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT366-70-65-68-15125.000

    Højgaard's recent performances

    • Højgaard has finished in the top five three times over his last 10 appearances.
    • Højgaard has finished in the top 10 four times over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
    • Højgaard has an average of 0.685 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.492 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Højgaard has averaged 1.284 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Højgaard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee270.3980.685
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140.5490.492
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green520.1560.232
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting490.241-0.125
    Average Strokes Gained: Total71.3441.284

    Højgaard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Højgaard posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.398 (27th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 320.0 yards ranked seventh on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Højgaard sported a 0.549 mark that ranked 14th on TOUR. He ranked 61st with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Højgaard delivered a 0.241 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 49th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 65th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.45, and he ranked 53rd by breaking par 22.88% of the time.
    • Højgaard has earned 1,059 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 15th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Højgaard as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    Kristoffer Reitan
    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    1

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    -13

    T2

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    T5

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
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