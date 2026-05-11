Nicolai Højgaard betting profile: PGA Championship
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Nicolai HÃ¸jgaard of Denmark prepares for a shot with his caddie Christian Baech during the second round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on May 01, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Nicolai Højgaard returns to the PGA Championship, set to tee off at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17, 2026. Højgaard looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 41st.
Højgaard's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T41
|72-69-77-68
|+2
|2024
|T68
|70-71-68-73
|-2
|2023
|T50
|76-67-73-71
|+7
|2022
|MC
|78-75
|+13
At the PGA Championship
- In Højgaard's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 41st after posting a score of 2-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Højgaard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T2
|66-70-67-68
|-13
|375.000
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T23
|75-68-73-66
|-6
|40.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T55
|73-68-70-69
|-4
|9.500
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|68-62-63-71
|-16
|300.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T55
|69-70-74-72
|+1
|5.200
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T27
|71-74-71-69
|-3
|39.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T24
|72-73-70-71
|-2
|36.333
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T6
|70-72-66-65
|-11
|91.667
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T3
|66-70-65-68
|-15
|125.000
Højgaard's recent performances
- Højgaard has finished in the top five three times over his last 10 appearances.
- Højgaard has finished in the top 10 four times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
- Højgaard has an average of 0.685 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.492 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Højgaard has averaged 1.284 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Højgaard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|27
|0.398
|0.685
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|14
|0.549
|0.492
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|52
|0.156
|0.232
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|49
|0.241
|-0.125
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|7
|1.344
|1.284
Højgaard's advanced stats and rankings
- Højgaard posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.398 (27th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 320.0 yards ranked seventh on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Højgaard sported a 0.549 mark that ranked 14th on TOUR. He ranked 61st with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Højgaard delivered a 0.241 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 49th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 65th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.45, and he ranked 53rd by breaking par 22.88% of the time.
- Højgaard has earned 1,059 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 15th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Højgaard as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.