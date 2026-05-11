Pierceson Coody betting profile: PGA Championship
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Pierceson Coody hits a tee shot on the 12th hole during the first round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 07, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Pierceson Coody has not competed in the PGA Championship in the last five years as he prepares to tee off at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17, 2026. The tournament will be played on a 7,394-yard, par-70 course in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania.
At the PGA Championship
- This is Coody's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Coody's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T24
|73-70-71-66
|-4
|38.071
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T38
|72-72-70-70
|-4
|18.023
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T16
|69-68-65-73
|-9
|57.556
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|W/D
|70
|E
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T55
|67-73-74-71
|+1
|5.200
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-83
|+14
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|79-70
|+5
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T16
|68-71-68-67
|-10
|68.750
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T48
|69-68-70-72
|-9
|13.313
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T10
|66-68-70-68
|-12
|70.000
Coody's recent performances
- Coody has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 12-under.
- Coody has an average of 0.163 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.164 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Coody has averaged -0.456 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Coody's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|24
|0.443
|0.163
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|45
|0.269
|0.164
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|149
|-0.338
|-0.716
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|86
|-0.026
|-0.067
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|55
|0.347
|-0.456
Coody's advanced stats and rankings
- Coody has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.443 (24th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.1 yards ranks 15th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Coody sports a 0.269 mark that ranks 45th on TOUR. He ranks 28th with a 68.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Coody has delivered a -0.026 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 86th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 114th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.91, and he ranks 13th by breaking par 25.19% of the time.
- Coody has earned 577 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 41st, and his Bogey Avoidance percentage of 14.94% ranks 82nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.