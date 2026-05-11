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Patrick Rodgers betting profile: PGA Championship

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Betting Profile

Patrick Rodgers hits a tee shot on the 12th hole during the first round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 07, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Patrick Rodgers hits a tee shot on the 12th hole during the first round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 07, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Patrick Rodgers returns to the PGA Championship, set to tee off at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17, 2026. Rodgers looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Rodgers at the PGA Championship.

    Rodgers' recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC80-71+9
    2024MC70-76+4
    2023T2970-75-72-68+5

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Rodgers' most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of nine-over.
    • Rodgers' best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 29th at five-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Rodgers' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT2469-71-73-67-438.071
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT6571-76-69-74+26.375
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT1669-68-66-72-957.556
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC77-76+9--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-72+4--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT4071-72-68-72-113.500
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1170-70-71-70-7145.000
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2472-73-68-73-236.333
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT3471-69-70-69-525.167
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT5264-70-73-73-811.500

    Rodgers' recent performances

    • Rodgers has finished in the top-20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of seven-under.
    • Rodgers has an average of -0.211 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.829 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.292 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Rodgers has averaged -1.148 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee107-0.117-0.211
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green97-0.065-0.829
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green89-0.003-0.401
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting360.3460.292
    Average Strokes Gained: Total720.161-1.148

    Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings

    • Rodgers posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.117 (107th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.1 yards ranked 45th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rodgers sported a -0.065 mark that ranked 97th on TOUR. He ranked 97th with a 65.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Rodgers delivered a 0.346 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 36th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 48th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.23, and he ranked 49th by breaking par 22.97% of the time.
    • Rodgers has earned 568 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 43rd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    Kristoffer Reitan
    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    1

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    -13

    T2

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    T5

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
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