Patrick Rodgers betting profile: PGA Championship
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Patrick Rodgers hits a tee shot on the 12th hole during the first round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 07, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Patrick Rodgers returns to the PGA Championship, set to tee off at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17, 2026. Rodgers looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Rodgers' recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|80-71
|+9
|2024
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|2023
|T29
|70-75-72-68
|+5
At the PGA Championship
- In Rodgers' most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of nine-over.
- Rodgers' best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 29th at five-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Rodgers' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T24
|69-71-73-67
|-4
|38.071
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T65
|71-76-69-74
|+2
|6.375
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T16
|69-68-66-72
|-9
|57.556
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-76
|+9
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T40
|71-72-68-72
|-1
|13.500
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T11
|70-70-71-70
|-7
|145.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T24
|72-73-68-73
|-2
|36.333
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T34
|71-69-70-69
|-5
|25.167
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T52
|64-70-73-73
|-8
|11.500
Rodgers' recent performances
- Rodgers has finished in the top-20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of seven-under.
- Rodgers has an average of -0.211 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.829 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.292 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rodgers has averaged -1.148 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|107
|-0.117
|-0.211
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|97
|-0.065
|-0.829
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|89
|-0.003
|-0.401
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|36
|0.346
|0.292
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|72
|0.161
|-1.148
Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings
- Rodgers posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.117 (107th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.1 yards ranked 45th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rodgers sported a -0.065 mark that ranked 97th on TOUR. He ranked 97th with a 65.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rodgers delivered a 0.346 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 36th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 48th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.23, and he ranked 49th by breaking par 22.97% of the time.
- Rodgers has earned 568 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 43rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.