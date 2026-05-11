Patrick Rodgers betting profile: PGA Championship

Rodgers has finished in the top-20 twice over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of seven-under.

Rodgers has an average of -0.211 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.829 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.292 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.