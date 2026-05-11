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7H AGO

Patrick Reed betting profile: PGA Championship

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Betting Profile

Patrick Reed of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Patrick Reed of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

    Patrick Reed missed the cut at last year's PGA Championship after posting a score of 4-over. He'll tee off at Aronimink Golf Club May 14-17 with hopes of improving upon his recent performance in the 2026 PGA Championship.

    Latest odds for Reed at the PGA Championship.

    Reed's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC72-74+4
    2024T5369-70-71-69-5
    2023T1872-71-69-70+2
    2022T3469-70-73-72+4
    2021T1774-75-69-70E

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Reed's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Reed's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 17th at even par.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Reed's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT1269-69-72-73-5--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC77-70+5--
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT2373-74-71-70+8--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC72-74+4--
    April 13, 2025Masters Tournament371-70-69-69-9--

    Reed's recent performances

    • Reed has finished in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished third with a score of 9-under.
    • Reed has an average of 0.019 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.268 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Reed has averaged 0.405 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Reed's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.019
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.268
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.043
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.161
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.405

    Reed's advanced stats and rankings

    • Reed has posted a 61.11% Greens in Regulation Percentage in 2026.
    • His average Driving Distance of 298.6 yards reflects his off-the-tee performance this season.
    • On the greens, Reed has averaged 28.00 Putts Per Round in 2026. He has maintained a 15.28% Bogey Avoidance rate and broken par 20.83% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Reed as of the start of the PGA Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    Kristoffer Reitan
    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    1

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    -13

    T2

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    T5

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
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