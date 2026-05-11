Patrick Reed betting profile: PGA Championship
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Patrick Reed of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Patrick Reed missed the cut at last year's PGA Championship after posting a score of 4-over. He'll tee off at Aronimink Golf Club May 14-17 with hopes of improving upon his recent performance in the 2026 PGA Championship.
Reed's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|2024
|T53
|69-70-71-69
|-5
|2023
|T18
|72-71-69-70
|+2
|2022
|T34
|69-70-73-72
|+4
|2021
|T17
|74-75-69-70
|E
At the PGA Championship
- In Reed's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Reed's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 17th at even par.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Reed's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T12
|69-69-72-73
|-5
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|77-70
|+5
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T23
|73-74-71-70
|+8
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|3
|71-70-69-69
|-9
|--
Reed's recent performances
- Reed has finished in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished third with a score of 9-under.
- Reed has an average of 0.019 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.268 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Reed has averaged 0.405 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Reed's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.019
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.268
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.043
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.161
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.405
Reed's advanced stats and rankings
- Reed has posted a 61.11% Greens in Regulation Percentage in 2026.
- His average Driving Distance of 298.6 yards reflects his off-the-tee performance this season.
- On the greens, Reed has averaged 28.00 Putts Per Round in 2026. He has maintained a 15.28% Bogey Avoidance rate and broken par 20.83% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Reed as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.