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5H AGO

Johnny Keefer betting profile: PGA Championship

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Betting Profile

Johnny Keefer of the United States lines up a putt on the second green during the first round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Johnny Keefer of the United States lines up a putt on the second green during the first round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    Johnny Keefer missed the cut at last year's PGA Championship, shooting 7-over through two rounds. He'll tee off at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17 with hopes of improving on that performance at the 2026 PGA Championship.

    Latest odds for Keefer at the PGA Championship.

    Keefer's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC76-73+7

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Keefer's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Keefer's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3172-70-66-69-713.956
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC61-75-8--
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT6969-70-70-74-15.875
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC76-79+11--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC76-71+3--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT367-68-66-64-15162.500
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC79-77+14--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-72+4--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-75+3--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT4169-72-69-69-512.214

    Keefer's recent performances

    • Keefer has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.
    • Keefer has an average of 0.027 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.101 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.402 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Keefer has averaged -0.502 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Keefer's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee180.5010.027
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green460.2680.101
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green156-0.425-0.228
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting152-0.566-0.402
    Average Strokes Gained: Total107-0.223-0.502

    Keefer's advanced stats and rankings

    • Keefer posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.501 (18th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.9 yards ranked 12th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Keefer sported a 0.268 mark that ranked 46th on TOUR. He ranked third with a 70.76% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Keefer delivered a -0.566 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 152nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 166th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.18, and he ranked 80th by breaking par 21.93% of the time.
    • Keefer has earned 235 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 82nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Keefer as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

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    -13
    R4
    -6

    -13

    T2

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    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    T2

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    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

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    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
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