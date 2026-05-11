Johnny Keefer betting profile: PGA Championship
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Johnny Keefer of the United States lines up a putt on the second green during the first round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Johnny Keefer missed the cut at last year's PGA Championship, shooting 7-over through two rounds. He'll tee off at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17 with hopes of improving on that performance at the 2026 PGA Championship.
Keefer's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|76-73
|+7
At the PGA Championship
- In Keefer's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Keefer's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T31
|72-70-66-69
|-7
|13.956
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|61-75
|-8
|--
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T69
|69-70-70-74
|-1
|5.875
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-79
|+11
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-71
|+3
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T3
|67-68-66-64
|-15
|162.500
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|79-77
|+14
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T41
|69-72-69-69
|-5
|12.214
Keefer's recent performances
- Keefer has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.
- Keefer has an average of 0.027 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.101 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.402 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Keefer has averaged -0.502 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Keefer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|18
|0.501
|0.027
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|46
|0.268
|0.101
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|156
|-0.425
|-0.228
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|152
|-0.566
|-0.402
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|107
|-0.223
|-0.502
Keefer's advanced stats and rankings
- Keefer posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.501 (18th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.9 yards ranked 12th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Keefer sported a 0.268 mark that ranked 46th on TOUR. He ranked third with a 70.76% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Keefer delivered a -0.566 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 152nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 166th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.18, and he ranked 80th by breaking par 21.93% of the time.
- Keefer has earned 235 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 82nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Keefer as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.