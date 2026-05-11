Nico Echavarria betting profile: PGA Championship

Echavarria has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.

Echavarria has an average of -0.642 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.161 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.