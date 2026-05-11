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7H AGO

Nico Echavarria betting profile: PGA Championship

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Betting Profile

Nico Echavarria of Colombia and his caddie Fabian Azcarate look on while playing the second hole during the second round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Nico Echavarria of Colombia and his caddie Fabian Azcarate look on while playing the second hole during the second round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Nico Echavarria returns to the PGA Championship, set to tee off at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17, 2026. Echavarria looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 41st.

    Latest odds for Echavarria at the PGA Championship.

    Echavarria's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T4168-74-71-73+2
    2023MC75-74+9

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Echavarria's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 41st after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Echavarria's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT3173-67-70-71-327.333
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT5567-73-79-68-19.500
    April 19, 2026RBC Heritage8175-70-68-77+63.000
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC79-78+13--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-69+1--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT6674-71-72-77+67.000
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT4472-74-71-73+216.500
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches163-72-66-66-17500.000
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC74-69+1--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT869-69-65-67-18147.500

    Echavarria's recent performances

    • Echavarria has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.
    • Echavarria has an average of -0.642 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.161 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Echavarria has averaged -1.092 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee133-0.296-0.642
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green99-0.081-0.288
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green151-0.382-0.324
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting790.0110.161
    Average Strokes Gained: Total136-0.748-1.092

    Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings

    • Echavarria posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.296 (133rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.6 yards ranked 149th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Echavarria sported a -0.081 mark that ranked 99th on TOUR. He ranked 104th with a 64.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Echavarria delivered a 0.011 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 79th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 85th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.66, and he ranked 90th by breaking par 21.68% of the time.
    • Echavarria has earned 711 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 31st.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    Kristoffer Reitan
    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    1

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    -13

    T2

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    T5

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
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