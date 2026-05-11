Nico Echavarria betting profile: PGA Championship
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Nico Echavarria of Colombia and his caddie Fabian Azcarate look on while playing the second hole during the second round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Nico Echavarria returns to the PGA Championship, set to tee off at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17, 2026. Echavarria looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 41st.
Echavarria's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T41
|68-74-71-73
|+2
|2023
|MC
|75-74
|+9
At the PGA Championship
- In Echavarria's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 41st after posting a score of 2-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Echavarria's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T31
|73-67-70-71
|-3
|27.333
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T55
|67-73-79-68
|-1
|9.500
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|81
|75-70-68-77
|+6
|3.000
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|79-78
|+13
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T66
|74-71-72-77
|+6
|7.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T44
|72-74-71-73
|+2
|16.500
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|1
|63-72-66-66
|-17
|500.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T8
|69-69-65-67
|-18
|147.500
Echavarria's recent performances
- Echavarria has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.
- Echavarria has an average of -0.642 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.161 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Echavarria has averaged -1.092 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|133
|-0.296
|-0.642
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|99
|-0.081
|-0.288
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|151
|-0.382
|-0.324
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|79
|0.011
|0.161
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|136
|-0.748
|-1.092
Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings
- Echavarria posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.296 (133rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.6 yards ranked 149th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Echavarria sported a -0.081 mark that ranked 99th on TOUR. He ranked 104th with a 64.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Echavarria delivered a 0.011 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 79th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 85th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.66, and he ranked 90th by breaking par 21.68% of the time.
- Echavarria has earned 711 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 31st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.