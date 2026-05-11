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7H AGO

Nick Taylor betting profile: PGA Championship

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Betting Profile

Nick Taylor of Canada lines up a putt on the third green during the second round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 17, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Nick Taylor of Canada lines up a putt on the third green during the second round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 17, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Nick Taylor has missed the cut in three consecutive appearances at the PGA Championship, most recently shooting 6-over in 2025. He'll tee off at Aronimink Golf Club May 14-17 with hopes of making his first weekend at this major championship.

    Latest odds for Taylor at the PGA Championship.

    Taylor's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC76-72+6
    2024MC72-71+1
    2023MC71-76+7

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Taylor's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
    • Taylor's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he missed the cut at 1-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Taylor's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT1466-73-68-70-790.000
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT966-70-72-71-9137.000
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT6069-70-70-72-37.750
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT4171-72-70-77+219.500
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT2870-72-69-69-830.250
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC72-74+4--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4274-70-70-73-119.125
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3872-72-75-69E21.083
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT2872-68-70-68-631.833
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT2465-69-71-69-1440.000

    Taylor's recent performances

    • Taylor has finished in the top-10 once and in the top-20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 9-under.
    • Taylor has an average of -0.009 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.419 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Taylor has averaged 0.512 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee120-0.191-0.009
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green280.3800.419
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green60.4520.227
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting100-0.102-0.125
    Average Strokes Gained: Total410.5390.512

    Taylor's advanced stats and rankings

    • Taylor posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.191 (120th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.2 yards ranked 136th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Taylor sported a 0.380 mark that ranked 28th on TOUR. He ranked 61st with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Taylor delivered a -0.102 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 100th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 64th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.42, and he ranked 87th by breaking par 21.78% of the time.
    • Taylor has earned 502 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 47th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the PGA Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    Kristoffer Reitan
    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    1

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    -13

    T2

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    T5

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
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