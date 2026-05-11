Nick Taylor betting profile: PGA Championship

Taylor has finished in the top-10 once and in the top-20 twice over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 9-under.

Taylor has an average of -0.009 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.419 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.