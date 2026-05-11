Nick Taylor betting profile: PGA Championship
1 Min Read
Nick Taylor of Canada lines up a putt on the third green during the second round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 17, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Nick Taylor has missed the cut in three consecutive appearances at the PGA Championship, most recently shooting 6-over in 2025. He'll tee off at Aronimink Golf Club May 14-17 with hopes of making his first weekend at this major championship.
Taylor's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|76-72
|+6
|2024
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|2023
|MC
|71-76
|+7
At the PGA Championship
- In Taylor's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
- Taylor's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he missed the cut at 1-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Taylor's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T14
|66-73-68-70
|-7
|90.000
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T9
|66-70-72-71
|-9
|137.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T60
|69-70-70-72
|-3
|7.750
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T41
|71-72-70-77
|+2
|19.500
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T28
|70-72-69-69
|-8
|30.250
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T42
|74-70-70-73
|-1
|19.125
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T38
|72-72-75-69
|E
|21.083
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T28
|72-68-70-68
|-6
|31.833
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T24
|65-69-71-69
|-14
|40.000
Taylor's recent performances
- Taylor has finished in the top-10 once and in the top-20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 9-under.
- Taylor has an average of -0.009 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.419 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Taylor has averaged 0.512 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|120
|-0.191
|-0.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|28
|0.380
|0.419
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|6
|0.452
|0.227
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|100
|-0.102
|-0.125
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|41
|0.539
|0.512
Taylor's advanced stats and rankings
- Taylor posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.191 (120th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.2 yards ranked 136th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Taylor sported a 0.380 mark that ranked 28th on TOUR. He ranked 61st with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Taylor delivered a -0.102 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 100th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 64th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.42, and he ranked 87th by breaking par 21.78% of the time.
- Taylor has earned 502 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 47th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.