Min Woo Lee betting profile: PGA Championship
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Min Woo Lee of Australia prepares to play a shot on the third hole alongside caddie Shane Joel prior to the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on April 29, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Min Woo Lee returns to the PGA Championship, set to tee off at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17, 2026. Lee looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Min Woo Lee's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|2024
|T26
|72-66-70-67
|-9
|2023
|T18
|73-67-71-71
|+2
|2022
|MC
|73-72
|+5
At the PGA Championship
- In Lee's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Lee's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 18th at 2-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Lee's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T14
|72-69-72-64
|-7
|90.000
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T18
|70-72-71-68
|-7
|55.600
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T60
|70-70-67-74
|-3
|7.750
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|78-77
|+11
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T3
|68-63-67-67
|-15
|162.500
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T32
|72-70-70-74
|-2
|26.100
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T6
|69-71-68-70
|-10
|233.333
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T12
|69-65-74-65
|-11
|105.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T2
|67-65-70-65
|-21
|375.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T28
|71-65-68-73
|-7
|26.500
Lee's recent performances
- Lee has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish in his last ten performances at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished tied for second with a score of 21-under.
- Lee has an average of 0.427 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.150 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Lee has averaged 0.895 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lee's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|12
|0.575
|0.427
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|70
|0.123
|0.150
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|24
|0.313
|0.275
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|47
|0.253
|0.043
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|8
|1.265
|0.895
Lee's advanced stats and rankings
- Lee posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.575 (12th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 318.1 yards ranked 11th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lee sported a 0.123 mark that ranked 70th on TOUR. He ranked 84th with a 65.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lee delivered a 0.253 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 47th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 38th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.12, and he ranked 15th by breaking par 25.13% of the time.
- Lee has accumulated 1,097 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 12th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.