Min Woo Lee betting profile: PGA Championship

Lee has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish in his last ten performances at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished tied for second with a score of 21-under.

Lee has an average of 0.427 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.150 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.