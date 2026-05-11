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7H AGO

Min Woo Lee betting profile: PGA Championship

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Betting Profile

Min Woo Lee of Australia prepares to play a shot on the third hole alongside caddie Shane Joel prior to the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on April 29, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Min Woo Lee of Australia prepares to play a shot on the third hole alongside caddie Shane Joel prior to the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on April 29, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Min Woo Lee returns to the PGA Championship, set to tee off at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17, 2026. Lee looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Lee at the PGA Championship.

    Min Woo Lee's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC74-72+4
    2024T2672-66-70-67-9
    2023T1873-67-71-71+2
    2022MC73-72+5

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Lee's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Lee's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 18th at 2-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Lee's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT1472-69-72-64-790.000
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT1870-72-71-68-755.600
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT6070-70-67-74-37.750
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC78-77+11--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT368-63-67-67-15162.500
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3272-70-70-74-226.100
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT669-71-68-70-10233.333
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT1269-65-74-65-11105.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT267-65-70-65-21375.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT2871-65-68-73-726.500

    Lee's recent performances

    • Lee has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish in his last ten performances at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished tied for second with a score of 21-under.
    • Lee has an average of 0.427 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.150 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Lee has averaged 0.895 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lee's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee120.5750.427
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green700.1230.150
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green240.3130.275
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting470.2530.043
    Average Strokes Gained: Total81.2650.895

    Lee's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lee posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.575 (12th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 318.1 yards ranked 11th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lee sported a 0.123 mark that ranked 70th on TOUR. He ranked 84th with a 65.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lee delivered a 0.253 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 47th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 38th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.12, and he ranked 15th by breaking par 25.13% of the time.
    • Lee has accumulated 1,097 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 12th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the PGA Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    Kristoffer Reitan
    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    1

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    -13

    T2

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    T5

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
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