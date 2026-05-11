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7H AGO

Justin Rose betting profile: PGA Championship

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Betting Profile

Justin Rose of England plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on January 30, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Justin Rose of England plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on January 30, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Justin Rose tied for sixth at 14-under in his most recent appearance at the PGA Championship in 2024. He'll tee off at Aronimink Golf Club May 14-17 with hopes of improving on that strong showing in the 2026 PGA Championship.

    Latest odds for Rose at the PGA Championship.

    Rose's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC76-75+9
    2024T670-67-64-69-14
    2023T969-70-69-71-1
    2022T1371-70-71-68E
    2021T872-75-73-67-1

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Rose's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting rounds of 76-75 for a score of 9-over.
    • Rose's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for sixth at 14-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Rose's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT4571-70-72-70-115.750
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT6574-75-73-68+26.375
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT370-69-69-70-10312.500
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1372-68-70-72-680.556
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC70-80+6--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC74-71+3--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT3769-70-68-70-1119.969
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance Open162-65-68-70-23500.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC72-63-73-8--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT2169-70-69-65-7--

    Rose's recent performances

    • Rose has three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished first with a score of 23-under.
    • Rose has an average of -0.199 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.133 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Rose has averaged -0.350 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Rose's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee116-0.157-0.199
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green240.4170.133
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green143-0.298-0.185
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting700.068-0.098
    Average Strokes Gained: Total860.030-0.350

    Rose's advanced stats and rankings

    • Rose posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.157 (116th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 305.1 yards ranked 69th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Rose sported a 0.417 mark that ranked 24th on TOUR. He ranked eighth with a 70.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Rose delivered a 0.068 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 70th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 127th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.10, and he ranked 33rd by breaking par 23.66% of the time.
    • Rose earned 935 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 20th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rose as of the start of the PGA Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    Kristoffer Reitan
    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    1

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    -13

    T2

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    T5

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
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