Justin Rose betting profile: PGA Championship
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Justin Rose of England plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on January 30, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Justin Rose tied for sixth at 14-under in his most recent appearance at the PGA Championship in 2024. He'll tee off at Aronimink Golf Club May 14-17 with hopes of improving on that strong showing in the 2026 PGA Championship.
Rose's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|76-75
|+9
|2024
|T6
|70-67-64-69
|-14
|2023
|T9
|69-70-69-71
|-1
|2022
|T13
|71-70-71-68
|E
|2021
|T8
|72-75-73-67
|-1
At the PGA Championship
- In Rose's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting rounds of 76-75 for a score of 9-over.
- Rose's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for sixth at 14-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Rose's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T45
|71-70-72-70
|-1
|15.750
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T65
|74-75-73-68
|+2
|6.375
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T3
|70-69-69-70
|-10
|312.500
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T13
|72-68-70-72
|-6
|80.556
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|70-80
|+6
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T37
|69-70-68-70
|-11
|19.969
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|1
|62-65-68-70
|-23
|500.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|72-63-73
|-8
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T21
|69-70-69-65
|-7
|--
Rose's recent performances
- Rose has three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished first with a score of 23-under.
- Rose has an average of -0.199 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.133 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Rose has averaged -0.350 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rose's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|116
|-0.157
|-0.199
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|24
|0.417
|0.133
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|143
|-0.298
|-0.185
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|70
|0.068
|-0.098
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|86
|0.030
|-0.350
Rose's advanced stats and rankings
- Rose posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.157 (116th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 305.1 yards ranked 69th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Rose sported a 0.417 mark that ranked 24th on TOUR. He ranked eighth with a 70.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rose delivered a 0.068 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 70th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 127th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.10, and he ranked 33rd by breaking par 23.66% of the time.
- Rose earned 935 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 20th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rose as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.