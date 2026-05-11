Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: PGA Championship

Thorbjornsen has finished in the top-20 three times over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.

Thorbjornsen has an average of 0.197 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.011 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.