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Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: PGA Championship

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Betting Profile

Michael Thorbjornsen of the United States lines up a putt on the 17th green during the third round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 28, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

Michael Thorbjornsen of the United States lines up a putt on the 17th green during the third round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 28, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

    Michael Thorbjornsen finished tied for 41st at plus-2 in the 2025 PGA Championship. He'll tee off at Aronimink Golf Club May 14-17 with hopes of improving on that performance at the 2026 PGA Championship.

    Latest odds for Thorbjornsen at the PGA Championship.

    Thorbjornsen's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T4168-70-74-74+2

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Thorbjornsen's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 41st after posting a score of plus-2.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Thorbjornsen's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT5374-71-69-72-211.250
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1367-66-63-67-2530.250
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT3370-68-74-65-723.250
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC70-74E--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT1468-64-66-72-1053.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2274-65-67-77-552.000
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3370-71-71-75-125.300
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-71+1--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT7868-77-73-79+93.500
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT366-71-65-67-15125.000

    Thorbjornsen's recent performances

    • Thorbjornsen has finished in the top-20 three times over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.
    • Thorbjornsen has an average of 0.197 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.011 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Thorbjornsen has averaged 0.208 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Thorbjornsen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee600.1640.197
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green100-0.085-0.011
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green300.2840.233
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting129-0.330-0.212
    Average Strokes Gained: Total830.0340.208

    Thorbjornsen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Thorbjornsen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.164 (60th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.4 yards ranked 22nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thorbjornsen has recorded a -0.085 mark that ranked 100th on TOUR. He ranked 47th with a 67.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Thorbjornsen has delivered a -0.330 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 129th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 107th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.85, and he ranked 73rd by breaking par 22.08% of the time.
    • Thorbjornsen has earned 370 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 62nd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thorbjornsen as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

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    R4
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    -15

    1

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    -13

    T2

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    T5

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
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