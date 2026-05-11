Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: PGA Championship
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Michael Thorbjornsen of the United States lines up a putt on the 17th green during the third round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 28, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
Michael Thorbjornsen finished tied for 41st at plus-2 in the 2025 PGA Championship. He'll tee off at Aronimink Golf Club May 14-17 with hopes of improving on that performance at the 2026 PGA Championship.
Thorbjornsen's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T41
|68-70-74-74
|+2
At the PGA Championship
- In Thorbjornsen's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 41st after posting a score of plus-2.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Thorbjornsen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T53
|74-71-69-72
|-2
|11.250
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T13
|67-66-63-67
|-25
|30.250
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T33
|70-68-74-65
|-7
|23.250
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T14
|68-64-66-72
|-10
|53.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T22
|74-65-67-77
|-5
|52.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T33
|70-71-71-75
|-1
|25.300
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T78
|68-77-73-79
|+9
|3.500
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T3
|66-71-65-67
|-15
|125.000
Thorbjornsen's recent performances
- Thorbjornsen has finished in the top-20 three times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.
- Thorbjornsen has an average of 0.197 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.011 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Thorbjornsen has averaged 0.208 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thorbjornsen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|60
|0.164
|0.197
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|100
|-0.085
|-0.011
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|30
|0.284
|0.233
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|129
|-0.330
|-0.212
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|83
|0.034
|0.208
Thorbjornsen's advanced stats and rankings
- Thorbjornsen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.164 (60th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.4 yards ranked 22nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thorbjornsen has recorded a -0.085 mark that ranked 100th on TOUR. He ranked 47th with a 67.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Thorbjornsen has delivered a -0.330 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 129th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 107th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.85, and he ranked 73rd by breaking par 22.08% of the time.
- Thorbjornsen has earned 370 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 62nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Thorbjornsen as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.