Bud Cauley betting profile: PGA Championship
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Bud Cauley hits a tee shot on the 12th hole during the first round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 07, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Bud Cauley finished tied for 72nd at 10-over in the 2025 PGA Championship. He'll tee off at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 PGA Championship.
Cauley's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T72
|74-69-77-74
|+10
At the PGA Championship
- In Cauley's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 72nd after posting a score of 10-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Cauley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T37
|72-72-65-73
|-2
|19.969
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T38
|69-71-77-67
|-4
|18.023
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|7
|68-69-65-70
|-12
|225.000
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T21
|69-66-72-72
|-9
|37.429
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|74
|69-74-74-74
|+7
|2.600
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T32
|70-74-72-70
|-2
|26.100
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T18
|69-71-71-74
|-3
|54.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T37
|68-67-72-70
|-11
|19.969
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T68
|70-71-69-75
|+1
|3.200
Cauley's recent performances
- Cauley has finished in the top ten once and in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished seventh with a score of 12-under.
- Cauley has an average of 0.149 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.406 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.514 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cauley has averaged 0.223 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cauley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|81
|0.039
|0.149
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|37
|0.316
|0.406
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|40
|0.214
|0.182
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|148
|-0.505
|-0.514
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|82
|0.064
|0.223
Cauley's advanced stats and rankings
- Cauley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.039 (81st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.2 yards ranked 102nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cauley sported a 0.316 mark that ranked 37th on TOUR. He ranked 82nd with a 65.80% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cauley delivered a -0.505 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 148th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 98th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.80, and he ranked 129th by breaking par 20.37% of the time.
- Cauley has earned 439 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 54th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cauley as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.