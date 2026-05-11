Bud Cauley betting profile: PGA Championship

Cauley has finished in the top ten once and in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished seventh with a score of 12-under.

Cauley has an average of 0.149 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.406 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.514 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.