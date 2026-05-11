Michael Brennan betting profile: PGA Championship
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Michael Brennan of the United States gestures after his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 24, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Michael Brennan will compete in the PGA Championship, set to take place at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania from May 14-17, 2026. Scottie Scheffler returns as the defending champion after winning at 11-under in 2025.
At the PGA Championship
- This is Brennan's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Brennan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|61-75
|-8
|--
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|65-69-72-72
|-6
|15.450
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T24
|72-71-70-73
|-2
|44.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T28
|65-71-67-70
|-7
|23.955
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|69
|72-74-73-76
|+7
|6.500
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|69-72-70-69
|-8
|16.574
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T52
|68-70-72-71
|-3
|6.750
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T48
|70-69-67-74
|-4
|8.250
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|DQ
|70
|-2
|--
Brennan's recent performances
- Brennan had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 2-under.
- Brennan has an average of 0.533 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.115 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Brennan has an average of -0.551 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.301 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Brennan has averaged 0.168 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Brennan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|3
|0.678
|0.533
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|69
|0.125
|-0.115
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|164
|-0.666
|-0.551
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|137
|-0.409
|0.301
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|108
|-0.272
|0.168
Brennan's advanced stats and rankings
- Brennan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.678 (third) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 323.1 yards ranked fourth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Brennan sported a 0.125 mark that ranked 69th on TOUR. He ranked 70th with a 66.07% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Brennan delivered a -0.409 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 137th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 123rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.03, and he ranked 30th by breaking par 23.72% of the time.
- Brennan has earned 127 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 123rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Brennan as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.