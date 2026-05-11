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8H AGO

Michael Brennan betting profile: PGA Championship

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Betting Profile

Michael Brennan of the United States gestures after his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 24, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Michael Brennan of the United States gestures after his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 24, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Michael Brennan will compete in the PGA Championship, set to take place at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania from May 14-17, 2026. Scottie Scheffler returns as the defending champion after winning at 11-under in 2025.

    Latest odds for Brennan at the PGA Championship.

    At the PGA Championship

    • This is Brennan's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Brennan's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC61-75-8--
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT4265-69-72-72-615.450
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT2472-71-70-73-244.000
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2865-71-67-70-723.955
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC75-70+3--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS Championship6972-74-73-76+76.500
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT2669-72-70-69-816.574
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT5268-70-72-71-36.750
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT4870-69-67-74-48.250
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenDQ70-2--

    Brennan's recent performances

    • Brennan had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 2-under.
    • Brennan has an average of 0.533 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.115 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Brennan has an average of -0.551 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.301 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Brennan has averaged 0.168 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Brennan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee30.6780.533
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green690.125-0.115
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green164-0.666-0.551
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting137-0.4090.301
    Average Strokes Gained: Total108-0.2720.168

    Brennan's advanced stats and rankings

    • Brennan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.678 (third) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 323.1 yards ranked fourth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Brennan sported a 0.125 mark that ranked 69th on TOUR. He ranked 70th with a 66.07% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Brennan delivered a -0.409 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 137th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 123rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.03, and he ranked 30th by breaking par 23.72% of the time.
    • Brennan has earned 127 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 123rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Brennan as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    Kristoffer Reitan
    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    1

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    -13

    T2

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    T5

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
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