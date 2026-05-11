Max McGreevy betting profile: PGA Championship
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Max McGreevy reacts to a tee shot on the seventh hole during the second round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 08, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Max McGreevy missed the cut at last year's PGA Championship, shooting 5-over at the event. He'll tee off at Aronimink Golf Club May 14-17, 2026 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 PGA Championship.
McGreevy's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|73-74
|+5
At the PGA Championship
- In McGreevy's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
McGreevy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T32
|64-70-64-71
|-19
|4.100
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T19
|72-63-69-67
|-9
|46.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T50
|72-72-70-75
|+1
|12.792
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T40
|68-72-72-68
|-4
|11.375
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T29
|69-68-68-70
|-13
|31.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T48
|67-72-69-72
|-4
|8.250
McGreevy's recent performances
- McGreevy has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for nineteenth with a score of 9-under.
- McGreevy has an average of 0.052 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.268 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.077 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McGreevy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|43
|0.288
|0.052
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|34
|0.329
|0.268
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|84
|0.015
|0.035
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|140
|-0.441
|-0.277
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|66
|0.191
|0.077
McGreevy's advanced stats and rankings
- McGreevy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.288 (43rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.4 yards ranked 135th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McGreevy sported a 0.329 mark that ranked 34th on TOUR. He ranked 30th with a 68.42% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McGreevy delivered a -0.441 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 140th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 149th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.45, and he ranked 92nd by breaking par 21.64% of the time.
- McGreevy has earned 162 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 114th.
All stats in this article are accurate for McGreevy as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.