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7H AGO

Max McGreevy betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Max McGreevy reacts to a tee shot on the seventh hole during the second round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 08, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Max McGreevy reacts to a tee shot on the seventh hole during the second round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 08, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    Max McGreevy missed the cut at last year's PGA Championship, shooting 5-over at the event. He'll tee off at Aronimink Golf Club May 14-17, 2026 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 PGA Championship.

    Latest odds for McGreevy at the PGA Championship.

    McGreevy's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC73-74+5

    At the PGA Championship

    • In McGreevy's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    McGreevy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-71+1--
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3264-70-64-71-194.100
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC71-72-1--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT1972-63-69-67-946.000
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC72-74+4--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5072-72-70-75+112.792
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4068-72-72-68-411.375
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC70-73+1--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT2969-68-68-70-1331.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT4867-72-69-72-48.250

    McGreevy's recent performances

    • McGreevy has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for nineteenth with a score of 9-under.
    • McGreevy has an average of 0.052 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.268 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.077 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McGreevy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee430.2880.052
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green340.3290.268
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green840.0150.035
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting140-0.441-0.277
    Average Strokes Gained: Total660.1910.077

    McGreevy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McGreevy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.288 (43rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.4 yards ranked 135th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McGreevy sported a 0.329 mark that ranked 34th on TOUR. He ranked 30th with a 68.42% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McGreevy delivered a -0.441 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 140th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 149th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.45, and he ranked 92nd by breaking par 21.64% of the time.
    • McGreevy has earned 162 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 114th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McGreevy as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    Kristoffer Reitan
    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    1

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    -13

    T2

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    T5

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
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