Max McGreevy betting profile: PGA Championship

McGreevy has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for nineteenth with a score of 9-under.

McGreevy has an average of 0.052 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.268 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.