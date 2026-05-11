PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
7H AGO

Max Homa betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Max Homa looks on while playing the 14th hole during the second round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 08, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Max Homa looks on while playing the 14th hole during the second round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 08, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Max Homa returns to the PGA Championship, set to tee off at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17, 2026. Homa looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 60th.

    Latest odds for Homa at the PGA Championship.

    Homa's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T6073-64-76-77+6
    2024T3568-70-69-69-8
    2023T5571-72-74-72+9
    2022T1370-69-70-71E
    2021MC78-76+10

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Homa's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 60th after posting a score of 6-over.
    • Homa's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 13th at even par.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Homa's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT5273-70-72-70+110.250
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3870-72-72-70-418.023
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT6970-70-74-69-15.875
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT972-70-71-67-8187.500
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC69-74-1--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC78-74+10--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3271-72-70-73-226.100
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1373-66-69-67-956.250
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT3770-66-73-71-421.563
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT6669-68-75-72E3.700

    Homa's recent performances

    • Homa has finished in the top ten once and in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 8-under.
    • Homa has an average of 0.073 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.963 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Homa has averaged -0.546 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Homa's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee850.0200.073
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green130-0.294-0.963
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green116-0.1610.034
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting580.1530.310
    Average Strokes Gained: Total111-0.281-0.546

    Homa's advanced stats and rankings

    • Homa posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.020 (85th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.2 yards ranked 40th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Homa sported a -0.294 mark that ranked 130th on TOUR. He ranked 136th with a 62.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Homa delivered a 0.153 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 58th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 50th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.24, and he ranked 102nd by breaking par 21.43% of the time.
    • Homa has earned 355 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 64th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    May 11, 2026

    Rory McIlroy betting profile: PGA Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    May 11, 2026

    Austin Smotherman betting profile: PGA Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    May 11, 2026

    Akshay Bhatia betting profile: PGA Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    Kristoffer Reitan
    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    1

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    -13

    T2

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    T5

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW