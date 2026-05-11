Max Homa betting profile: PGA Championship
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Max Homa looks on while playing the 14th hole during the second round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 08, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Max Homa returns to the PGA Championship, set to tee off at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17, 2026. Homa looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 60th.
Homa's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T60
|73-64-76-77
|+6
|2024
|T35
|68-70-69-69
|-8
|2023
|T55
|71-72-74-72
|+9
|2022
|T13
|70-69-70-71
|E
|2021
|MC
|78-76
|+10
At the PGA Championship
- In Homa's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 60th after posting a score of 6-over.
- Homa's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 13th at even par.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Homa's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T52
|73-70-72-70
|+1
|10.250
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T38
|70-72-72-70
|-4
|18.023
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T69
|70-70-74-69
|-1
|5.875
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T9
|72-70-71-67
|-8
|187.500
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|78-74
|+10
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T32
|71-72-70-73
|-2
|26.100
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T13
|73-66-69-67
|-9
|56.250
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T37
|70-66-73-71
|-4
|21.563
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T66
|69-68-75-72
|E
|3.700
Homa's recent performances
- Homa has finished in the top ten once and in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 8-under.
- Homa has an average of 0.073 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.963 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Homa has averaged -0.546 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Homa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|85
|0.020
|0.073
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|130
|-0.294
|-0.963
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|116
|-0.161
|0.034
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|58
|0.153
|0.310
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|111
|-0.281
|-0.546
Homa's advanced stats and rankings
- Homa posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.020 (85th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.2 yards ranked 40th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Homa sported a -0.294 mark that ranked 130th on TOUR. He ranked 136th with a 62.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Homa delivered a 0.153 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 58th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 50th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.24, and he ranked 102nd by breaking par 21.43% of the time.
- Homa has earned 355 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 64th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.