Max Greyserman betting profile: PGA Championship
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Max Greyserman of United States of America prepares to play his shot on the 11th tee prior to the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on April 29, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
Max Greyserman finished tied for 33rd at even par in last year's PGA Championship. He'll tee off at Aronimink Golf Club May 14-17 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 PGA Championship.
Greyserman's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T33
|71-72-67-74
|E
At the PGA Championship
- In Greyserman's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of even par.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at eleven-under.
Greyserman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T31
|70-71-70-66
|-7
|13.956
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T38
|72-72-72-68
|-4
|18.023
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-68
|-9
|--
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|79-77
|+12
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-80
|+9
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T18
|74-70-74-67
|-3
|54.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T24
|68-66-70-73
|-7
|41.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T37
|68-68-69-72
|-11
|19.969
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
Greyserman's recent performances
- Greyserman has finished in the top-twenty once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished tied for eighteenth with a score of three-under.
- Greyserman has an average of 0.061 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.120 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Greyserman has averaged -0.244 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|151
|-0.473
|0.061
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|109
|-0.138
|-0.120
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|91
|-0.011
|0.072
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|63
|0.118
|-0.257
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|126
|-0.503
|-0.244
Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings
- Greyserman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.473 (151st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.7 yards ranked 43rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Greyserman sported a -0.138 mark that ranked 109th on TOUR. He ranked 123rd with a 63.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Greyserman delivered a 0.118 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 63rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 62nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.41, and he ranked 42nd by breaking par 23.37% of the time.
- Greyserman has earned 152 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 116th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.