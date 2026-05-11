Max Greyserman betting profile: PGA Championship

Greyserman has finished in the top-twenty once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished tied for eighteenth with a score of three-under.

Greyserman has an average of 0.061 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.120 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.