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7H AGO

Max Greyserman betting profile: PGA Championship

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Betting Profile

Max Greyserman of United States of America prepares to play his shot on the 11th tee prior to the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on April 29, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Max Greyserman of United States of America prepares to play his shot on the 11th tee prior to the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on April 29, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

    Max Greyserman finished tied for 33rd at even par in last year's PGA Championship. He'll tee off at Aronimink Golf Club May 14-17 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 PGA Championship.

    Latest odds for Greyserman at the PGA Championship.

    Greyserman's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T3371-72-67-74E

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Greyserman's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of even par.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at eleven-under.

    Greyserman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3170-71-70-66-713.956
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3872-72-72-68-418.023
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-68-9--
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC79-77+12--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-74+4--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-80+9--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1874-70-74-67-354.000
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT2468-66-70-73-741.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT3768-68-69-72-1119.969
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC71-71E--

    Greyserman's recent performances

    • Greyserman has finished in the top-twenty once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished tied for eighteenth with a score of three-under.
    • Greyserman has an average of 0.061 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.120 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Greyserman has averaged -0.244 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee151-0.4730.061
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green109-0.138-0.120
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green91-0.0110.072
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting630.118-0.257
    Average Strokes Gained: Total126-0.503-0.244

    Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Greyserman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.473 (151st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.7 yards ranked 43rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Greyserman sported a -0.138 mark that ranked 109th on TOUR. He ranked 123rd with a 63.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Greyserman delivered a 0.118 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 63rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 62nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.41, and he ranked 42nd by breaking par 23.37% of the time.
    • Greyserman has earned 152 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 116th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of the PGA Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    Kristoffer Reitan
    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    1

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    -13

    T2

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    T5

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
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