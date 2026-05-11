Maverick McNealy betting profile: PGA Championship

McNealy has finished in the top twenty four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of five-under.

McNealy has an average of 0.008 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.552 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.