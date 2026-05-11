Maverick McNealy betting profile: PGA Championship
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Maverick McNealy watches a tee shot on the sixth hole during the second round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 08, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Maverick McNealy returns to the PGA Championship, set to tee off at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17, 2026. McNealy looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 33rd at even par.
McNealy's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T33
|70-72-69-73
|E
|2024
|T23
|66-72-69-67
|-10
|2023
|MC
|78-73
|+11
|2022
|T75
|73-71-78-73
|+15
|2021
|MC
|78-73
|+7
At the PGA Championship
- In McNealy's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of even par.
- McNealy's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 23rd at 10-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
McNealy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T37
|75-69-71-67
|-2
|19.969
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T30
|71-74-71-67
|-5
|27.438
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T16
|74-67-67-67
|-9
|57.556
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T18
|77-70-70-67
|-4
|65.000
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T21
|67-74-67-71
|-9
|37.429
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T32
|67-71-73-75
|-2
|26.100
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T13
|70-74-69-70
|-5
|90.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T29
|67-72-63-73
|-13
|31.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T13
|67-69-65-72
|-11
|57.333
McNealy's recent performances
- McNealy has finished in the top twenty four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of five-under.
- McNealy has an average of 0.008 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.552 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- McNealy has averaged 0.412 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|49
|0.260
|0.008
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|112
|-0.146
|-0.552
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|39
|0.219
|0.164
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|24
|0.444
|0.792
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|27
|0.778
|0.412
McNealy's advanced stats and rankings
- McNealy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.260 (49th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.0 yards ranks 46th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McNealy sports a -0.146 mark that ranks 112th on TOUR. He ranks 111th with a 64.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McNealy has delivered a 0.444 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 24th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 26th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.96, and he ranks 18th by breaking par 24.88% of the time.
- McNealy has earned 519 FedExCup Regular Season points (44th) and has posted a Bogey Avoidance percentage of 14.49% (64th) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.