Matti Schmid betting profile: PGA Championship
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Matti Schmid of Germany watches his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Matti Schmid will tee off at Aronimink Golf Club May 14-17, 2026 for the PGA Championship. This will be his first appearance at this major championship in recent years.
At the PGA Championship
- This is Schmid's first time competing in the PGA Championship in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Schmid's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T10
|63-68-64-67
|-26
|42.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|74
|67-69-75-74
|+5
|2.600
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T40
|73-70-72-68
|-1
|13.500
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T46
|70-73-71-74
|E
|16.125
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T5
|71-66-68-71
|-12
|60.000
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T9
|69-70-67-68
|-10
|72.500
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|49
|71-71-74-70
|+2
|13.500
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T73
|72-74-75-68
|+1
|4.875
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|77-69
|+4
|--
Schmid's recent performances
- Schmid has finished in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 12-under.
- Schmid has an average of -0.010 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.021 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Schmid has averaged -0.367 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schmid's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|93
|-0.022
|-0.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|149
|-0.618
|-0.021
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|103
|-0.078
|-0.125
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|93
|-0.059
|-0.211
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|138
|-0.777
|-0.367
Schmid's advanced stats and rankings
- Schmid posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.022 (93rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.5 yards ranked 49th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schmid sported a -0.618 mark that ranked 149th on TOUR. He ranked 104th with a 64.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Schmid delivered a -0.059 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 93rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 109th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.88, and he ranked 103rd by breaking par 21.41% of the time.
- Schmid has earned 231 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 84th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.