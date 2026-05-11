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7H AGO

Matti Schmid betting profile: PGA Championship

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Betting Profile

Matti Schmid of Germany watches his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Matti Schmid of Germany watches his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Matti Schmid will tee off at Aronimink Golf Club May 14-17, 2026 for the PGA Championship. This will be his first appearance at this major championship in recent years.

    Latest odds for Schmid at the PGA Championship.

    At the PGA Championship

    • This is Schmid's first time competing in the PGA Championship in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Schmid's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC69-75+2--
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1063-68-64-67-2642.000
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston Open7467-69-75-74+52.600
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT4073-70-72-68-113.500
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4670-73-71-74E16.125
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT571-66-68-71-1260.000
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT969-70-67-68-1072.500
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis Invitational4971-71-74-70+213.500
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT7372-74-75-68+14.875
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC77-69+4--

    Schmid's recent performances

    • Schmid has finished in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 12-under.
    • Schmid has an average of -0.010 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.021 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Schmid has averaged -0.367 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Schmid's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee93-0.022-0.010
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green149-0.618-0.021
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green103-0.078-0.125
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting93-0.059-0.211
    Average Strokes Gained: Total138-0.777-0.367

    Schmid's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schmid posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.022 (93rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.5 yards ranked 49th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schmid sported a -0.618 mark that ranked 149th on TOUR. He ranked 104th with a 64.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Schmid delivered a -0.059 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 93rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 109th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.88, and he ranked 103rd by breaking par 21.41% of the time.
    • Schmid has earned 231 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 84th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of the PGA Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    -13
    R4
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    DEN
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    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

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    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

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    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

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    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
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    -11

    T5

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    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
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