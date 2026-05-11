Matt Wallace betting profile: PGA Championship
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Matt Wallace of England and his caddie look over a shot on the 14th hole during the second round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 08, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Matt Wallace returns to the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, from May 14-17. He looks to improve upon his tied-for-17th finish from last year's tournament.
Wallace's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T17
|71-70-68-72
|-3
|2024
|T43
|70-65-71-72
|-6
|2023
|T65
|73-70-75-74
|+12
|2021
|T55
|73-73-77-71
|+6
At the PGA Championship
- In Wallace's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 17th after posting a score of 3-under.
- His best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 43rd at 6-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Wallace's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T37
|71-71-69-71
|-2
|19.969
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T23
|74-71-71-66
|-6
|40.000
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T30
|64-69-63-72
|-20
|4.900
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T55
|69-72-68-71
|-4
|9.500
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T2
|71-69-64-68
|-16
|208.333
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T51
|66-68-72-71
|-3
|7.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T40
|73-68-70-72
|-1
|13.500
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T40
|73-68-69-70
|-4
|11.375
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|78-70
|+4
|--
Wallace's recent performances
- Wallace has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.
- Wallace has an average of 0.029 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.318 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Wallace has averaged 0.562 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Wallace's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|68
|0.110
|0.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|74
|0.107
|0.318
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|51
|0.159
|0.110
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|95
|-0.069
|0.105
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|60
|0.308
|0.562
Wallace's advanced stats and rankings
- Wallace posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.110 (68th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.1 yards ranked 83rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wallace sported a 0.107 mark that ranked 74th on TOUR. He ranked 121st with a 63.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the greens, Wallace delivered a 0.159 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 51st on TOUR.
- On the greens, Wallace delivered a -0.069 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 95th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 48th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.23, and he ranked 95th by breaking par 21.59% of the time.
- Wallace has earned 315 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 68th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.