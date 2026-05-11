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7H AGO

Matt Wallace betting profile: PGA Championship

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Betting Profile

Matt Wallace of England and his caddie look over a shot on the 14th hole during the second round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 08, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Matt Wallace of England and his caddie look over a shot on the 14th hole during the second round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 08, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Matt Wallace returns to the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, from May 14-17. He looks to improve upon his tied-for-17th finish from last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Wallace at the PGA Championship.

    Wallace's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1771-70-68-72-3
    2024T4370-65-71-72-6
    2023T6573-70-75-74+12
    2021T5573-73-77-71+6

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Wallace's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 17th after posting a score of 3-under.
    • His best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 43rd at 6-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Wallace's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT3771-71-69-71-219.969
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT2374-71-71-66-640.000
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3064-69-63-72-204.900
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT5569-72-68-71-49.500
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT271-69-64-68-16208.333
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT5166-68-72-71-37.000
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT4073-68-70-72-113.500
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC73-72+1--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4073-68-69-70-411.375
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC78-70+4--

    Wallace's recent performances

    • Wallace has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.
    • Wallace has an average of 0.029 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.318 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Wallace has averaged 0.562 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Wallace's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee680.1100.029
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green740.1070.318
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green510.1590.110
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting95-0.0690.105
    Average Strokes Gained: Total600.3080.562

    Wallace's advanced stats and rankings

    • Wallace posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.110 (68th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.1 yards ranked 83rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wallace sported a 0.107 mark that ranked 74th on TOUR. He ranked 121st with a 63.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Around the greens, Wallace delivered a 0.159 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 51st on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Wallace delivered a -0.069 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 95th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 48th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.23, and he ranked 95th by breaking par 21.59% of the time.
    • Wallace has earned 315 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 68th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    Kristoffer Reitan
    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    1

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    -13

    T2

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    T5

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
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