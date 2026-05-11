Andrew Novak betting profile: PGA Championship
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Andrew Novak hits a tee shot on the 16th hole during the second round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 08, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Andrew Novak missed the cut at the 2025 PGA Championship, shooting 8-over. He returns to compete at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, from May 14-17, 2026.
Novak's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|70-80
|+8
At the PGA Championship
- In Novak's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Novak's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T24
|73-71-67-69
|-4
|38.071
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T65
|71-78-72-69
|+2
|6.375
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T10
|65-69-61-67
|-26
|42.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T16
|65-71-65-74
|-9
|57.556
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T14
|68-70-71-69
|-10
|51.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T55
|73-70-71-71
|+1
|5.200
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T38
|74-72-71-71
|E
|21.083
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T47
|70-71-74-69
|E
|14.625
Novak's recent performances
- Novak has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 26-under.
- Novak has an average of -0.073 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.347 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Novak has averaged -0.108 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Novak's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|101
|-0.106
|-0.073
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|71
|0.121
|0.347
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|36
|0.255
|0.350
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|146
|-0.486
|-0.732
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|106
|-0.216
|-0.108
Novak's advanced stats and rankings
- Novak posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.106 (101st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.4 yards ranked 112th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Novak sported a 0.121 mark that ranked 71st on TOUR. He ranked 118th with a 63.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Novak delivered a -0.486 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 146th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 70th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.51, and he ranked 88th by breaking par 21.73% of the time.
- Novak has earned 334 FedExCup Regular Season points (67th) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.