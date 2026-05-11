Andrew Novak betting profile: PGA Championship

Novak has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 26-under.

Novak has an average of -0.073 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.347 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.