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Andrew Novak betting profile: PGA Championship

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Betting Profile

Andrew Novak hits a tee shot on the 16th hole during the second round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 08, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Andrew Novak hits a tee shot on the 16th hole during the second round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 08, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Andrew Novak missed the cut at the 2025 PGA Championship, shooting 8-over. He returns to compete at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, from May 14-17, 2026.

    Latest odds for Novak at the PGA Championship.

    Novak's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC70-80+8

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Novak's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Novak's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT2473-71-67-69-438.071
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT6571-78-72-69+26.375
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1065-69-61-67-2642.000
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT1665-71-65-74-957.556
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC75-76+7--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT1468-70-71-69-1051.000
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT5573-70-71-71+15.200
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-75+6--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3874-72-71-71E21.083
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT4770-71-74-69E14.625

    Novak's recent performances

    • Novak has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 26-under.
    • Novak has an average of -0.073 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.347 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Novak has averaged -0.108 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Novak's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee101-0.106-0.073
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green710.1210.347
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green360.2550.350
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting146-0.486-0.732
    Average Strokes Gained: Total106-0.216-0.108

    Novak's advanced stats and rankings

    • Novak posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.106 (101st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.4 yards ranked 112th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Novak sported a 0.121 mark that ranked 71st on TOUR. He ranked 118th with a 63.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Novak delivered a -0.486 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 146th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 70th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.51, and he ranked 88th by breaking par 21.73% of the time.
    • Novak has earned 334 FedExCup Regular Season points (67th) this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    Kristoffer Reitan
    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    1

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    -13

    T2

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    T5

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
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