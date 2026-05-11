Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: PGA Championship

Fitzpatrick has finished in the top 20 seven times over his last ten appearances.

Fitzpatrick has finished in the top 10 five times over his last ten appearances.

Fitzpatrick has finished in the top five four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished first with a score of 31-under.

Fitzpatrick has an average of 0.120 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.530 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.382 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.