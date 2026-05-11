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8H AGO

Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: PGA Championship

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Betting Profile

Matt Fitzpatrick of England looks on while playing the third hole during the second round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 08, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Matt Fitzpatrick of England looks on while playing the third hole during the second round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 08, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    Matt Fitzpatrick returns to the PGA Championship, set to tee off at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17, 2026. Fitzpatrick looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for eighth.

    Latest odds for Fitzpatrick at the PGA Championship.

    Fitzpatrick's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T868-68-72-72-4
    2024MC69-73E
    2023MC76-70+6
    2022T568-69-67-73-3
    2021T2373-71-72-73+1

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Fitzpatrick's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for eighth after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Fitzpatrick's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for fifth at 3-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Fitzpatrick's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT5274-70-69-72+110.250
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New Orleans164-65-57-71-31400.000
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageP165-63-68-70-18700.000
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT1874-69-70-71-465.000
    March 22, 2026Valspar Championship168-69-68-68-11500.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS Championship270-69-69-68-12500.000
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT4174-70-70-75+118.750
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT2469-66-72-70-741.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT1466-68-70-67-1785.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix Open965-70-67-69-1380.000

    Fitzpatrick's recent performances

    • Fitzpatrick has finished in the top 20 seven times over his last ten appearances.
    • Fitzpatrick has finished in the top 10 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • Fitzpatrick has finished in the top five four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished first with a score of 31-under.
    • Fitzpatrick has an average of 0.120 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.530 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.382 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fitzpatrick has averaged 1.043 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee280.3920.120
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green50.7570.530
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green130.3920.382
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting99-0.0750.010
    Average Strokes Gained: Total51.4651.043

    Fitzpatrick's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fitzpatrick posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.392 (28th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.3 yards ranked 57th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fitzpatrick sported a 0.757 mark that ranked fifth on TOUR. He ranked 12th with a 70.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fitzpatrick delivered a -0.075 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 99th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 127th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.10, and he ranked ninth by breaking par 25.69% of the time.
    • Fitzpatrick ranks third in FedExCup Regular Season points with 2,404 points.
    • He ranked 11th with a 12.50% Bogey Avoidance rate this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    Kristoffer Reitan
    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    1

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    -13

    T2

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    T5

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
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