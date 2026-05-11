Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: PGA Championship
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Matt Fitzpatrick of England looks on while playing the third hole during the second round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 08, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Matt Fitzpatrick returns to the PGA Championship, set to tee off at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17, 2026. Fitzpatrick looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for eighth.
Fitzpatrick's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T8
|68-68-72-72
|-4
|2024
|MC
|69-73
|E
|2023
|MC
|76-70
|+6
|2022
|T5
|68-69-67-73
|-3
|2021
|T23
|73-71-72-73
|+1
At the PGA Championship
- In Fitzpatrick's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for eighth after posting a score of 4-under.
- Fitzpatrick's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for fifth at 3-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Fitzpatrick's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T52
|74-70-69-72
|+1
|10.250
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|1
|64-65-57-71
|-31
|400.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|P1
|65-63-68-70
|-18
|700.000
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T18
|74-69-70-71
|-4
|65.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|1
|68-69-68-68
|-11
|500.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|2
|70-69-69-68
|-12
|500.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T41
|74-70-70-75
|+1
|18.750
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T24
|69-66-72-70
|-7
|41.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T14
|66-68-70-67
|-17
|85.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|9
|65-70-67-69
|-13
|80.000
Fitzpatrick's recent performances
- Fitzpatrick has finished in the top 20 seven times over his last ten appearances.
- Fitzpatrick has finished in the top 10 five times over his last ten appearances.
- Fitzpatrick has finished in the top five four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished first with a score of 31-under.
- Fitzpatrick has an average of 0.120 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.530 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.382 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fitzpatrick has averaged 1.043 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|28
|0.392
|0.120
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|5
|0.757
|0.530
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|13
|0.392
|0.382
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|99
|-0.075
|0.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|5
|1.465
|1.043
Fitzpatrick's advanced stats and rankings
- Fitzpatrick posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.392 (28th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.3 yards ranked 57th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fitzpatrick sported a 0.757 mark that ranked fifth on TOUR. He ranked 12th with a 70.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fitzpatrick delivered a -0.075 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 99th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 127th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.10, and he ranked ninth by breaking par 25.69% of the time.
- Fitzpatrick ranks third in FedExCup Regular Season points with 2,404 points.
- He ranked 11th with a 12.50% Bogey Avoidance rate this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.