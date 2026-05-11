Martin Kaymer betting profile: PGA Championship

Kaymer's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the PGA Championship, where he missed the cut with a score of 8-over.

Kaymer has an average of -0.426 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.388 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Kaymer has an average of -0.656 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.541 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.