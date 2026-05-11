Martin Kaymer betting profile: PGA Championship
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Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Martin Kaymer looks to improve upon his missed cut from the 2025 PGA Championship as he returns to compete at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17. The German veteran will aim for better results at this year's major championship in Pennsylvania.
Kaymer's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|78-72
|+8
|2024
|T73
|68-72-68-76
|E
|2022
|MC
|76-77
|+13
|2021
|MC
|75-77
|+8
At the PGA Championship
- In Kaymer's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
- Kaymer's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 73rd at even par.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Kaymer's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|78-72
|+8
|--
Kaymer's recent performances
- Kaymer's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the PGA Championship, where he missed the cut with a score of 8-over.
- Kaymer has an average of -0.426 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.388 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kaymer has an average of -0.656 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.541 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kaymer has averaged -1.392 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kaymer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.426
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.388
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.656
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.541
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.392
Kaymer's advanced stats and rankings
- In his recent tournament appearances, Kaymer posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.426, indicating struggles with his driving performance.
- Kaymer showed positive results in his approach play with a 0.388 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark in his past five starts.
- His short game and putting performance were areas of concern, with averages of -0.656 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green and -0.541 Strokes Gained: Putting in his recent appearances.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kaymer as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.