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7H AGO

Martin Kaymer betting profile: PGA Championship

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Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Martin Kaymer looks to improve upon his missed cut from the 2025 PGA Championship as he returns to compete at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17. The German veteran will aim for better results at this year's major championship in Pennsylvania.

    Latest odds for Kaymer at the PGA Championship.

    Kaymer's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC78-72+8
    2024T7368-72-68-76E
    2022MC76-77+13
    2021MC75-77+8

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Kaymer's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
    • Kaymer's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 73rd at even par.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Kaymer's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC78-72+8--

    Kaymer's recent performances

    • Kaymer's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the PGA Championship, where he missed the cut with a score of 8-over.
    • Kaymer has an average of -0.426 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.388 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kaymer has an average of -0.656 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.541 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kaymer has averaged -1.392 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kaymer's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.426
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.388
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.656
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.541
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.392

    Kaymer's advanced stats and rankings

    • In his recent tournament appearances, Kaymer posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.426, indicating struggles with his driving performance.
    • Kaymer showed positive results in his approach play with a 0.388 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark in his past five starts.
    • His short game and putting performance were areas of concern, with averages of -0.656 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green and -0.541 Strokes Gained: Putting in his recent appearances.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kaymer as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

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    R4
    -2

    -15

    1

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    -13

    T2

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    T5

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
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