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7H AGO

Marco Penge betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Marco Penge of England tees off on the 3rd hole during the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Marco Penge of England tees off on the 3rd hole during the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Marco Penge finished tied for 28th at 1-under in last year's PGA Championship. He'll tee off at Aronimink Golf Club May 14-17 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 PGA Championship.

    Latest odds for Penge at the PGA Championship.

    Penge's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T2869-71-74-69-1

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Penge's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 28th after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Penge's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3064-69-63-72-204.9
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT7773-73-68-73+33.75
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT4976-69-71-78+614.625
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT2168-72-66-73-937.429
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC66-73-1--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT469-68-68-71-8115
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-76+7--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT1666-64-74-70-1068.75
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT6473-68-72-71-47
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC71-75+4--

    Penge's recent performances

    • Penge has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 8-under.
    • Penge has an average of 0.100 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.168 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Penge has averaged -0.233 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Penge's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee100.6070.100
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green141-0.427-0.054
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green141-0.290-0.110
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting112-0.211-0.168
    Average Strokes Gained: Total115-0.320-0.233

    Penge's advanced stats and rankings

    • Penge posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.607 (10th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 319.8 yards ranked ninth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Penge sported a -0.427 mark that ranked 141st on TOUR. He ranked 130th with a 63.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Penge delivered a -0.211 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 112th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 106th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.84, and he ranked 119th by breaking par 20.83% of the time.
    • Penge has earned 251 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 78th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Penge as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

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    -15

    1

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    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    -13

    T2

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    T5

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
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