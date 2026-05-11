Marco Penge betting profile: PGA Championship
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Marco Penge of England tees off on the 3rd hole during the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Marco Penge finished tied for 28th at 1-under in last year's PGA Championship. He'll tee off at Aronimink Golf Club May 14-17 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 PGA Championship.
Penge's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T28
|69-71-74-69
|-1
At the PGA Championship
- In Penge's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 28th after posting a score of 1-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Penge's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T30
|64-69-63-72
|-20
|4.9
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T77
|73-73-68-73
|+3
|3.75
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T49
|76-69-71-78
|+6
|14.625
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T21
|68-72-66-73
|-9
|37.429
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|66-73
|-1
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T4
|69-68-68-71
|-8
|115
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T16
|66-64-74-70
|-10
|68.75
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T64
|73-68-72-71
|-4
|7
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
Penge's recent performances
- Penge has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 8-under.
- Penge has an average of 0.100 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.168 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Penge has averaged -0.233 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Penge's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|10
|0.607
|0.100
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|141
|-0.427
|-0.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|141
|-0.290
|-0.110
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|112
|-0.211
|-0.168
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|115
|-0.320
|-0.233
Penge's advanced stats and rankings
- Penge posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.607 (10th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 319.8 yards ranked ninth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Penge sported a -0.427 mark that ranked 141st on TOUR. He ranked 130th with a 63.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Penge delivered a -0.211 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 112th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 106th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.84, and he ranked 119th by breaking par 20.83% of the time.
- Penge has earned 251 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 78th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Penge as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.