Joe Highsmith betting profile: PGA Championship
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Joe Highsmith of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 16, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Joe Highsmith finished tied for eighth at 4-under in last year's PGA Championship. He'll tee off at Aronimink Golf Club May 14-17 with his sights set on improving upon that solid performance in the 2026 PGA Championship.
Highsmith's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T8
|73-67-69-71
|-4
At the PGA Championship
- In Highsmith's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for eighth after posting a score of 4-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Highsmith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T67
|70-69-71-73
|-1
|1.920
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T33
|67-68-69-73
|-7
|23.250
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T67
|69-69-76-76
|+2
|3.400
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-71
|+5
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T42
|70-75-68-74
|-1
|19.125
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|67
|70-72-76-72
|+6
|3.600
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T75
|74-71-73-72
|+2
|4.375
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T54
|70-70-70-71
|-3
|5.750
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-79
|+4
|--
Highsmith's recent performances
- His best finish over his last ten appearances came at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 33rd with a score of 7-under.
- Highsmith has an average of -0.428 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.050 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Highsmith has an average of 0.196 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.570 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Highsmith has averaged -0.752 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|150
|-0.456
|-0.428
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|84
|0.019
|0.050
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|118
|-0.174
|0.196
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|138
|-0.420
|-0.570
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|146
|-1.032
|-0.752
Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings
- Highsmith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.456 (150th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.7 yards ranks 72nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Highsmith sports a 0.019 mark that ranks 84th on TOUR. He ranks 150th with a 61.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Highsmith has delivered a -0.420 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 138th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 66th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.46, and he ranks 111th by breaking par 21.14% of the time.
- Highsmith has earned 65 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 148th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.