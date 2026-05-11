PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
6H AGO

Lucas Glover betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Lucas Glover of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 16, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Lucas Glover of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 16, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Lucas Glover finished tied for 37th at plus-1 in his most recent appearance at the PGA Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at Aronimink Golf Club May 14-17 with hopes of improving on that performance at the 2026 PGA Championship.

    Latest odds for Glover at the PGA Championship.

    Glover's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T3771-70-69-75+1
    2024T4371-68-70-69-6
    2022T2375-69-68-70+2

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Glover's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 37th after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Glover's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 23rd at 2-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Glover's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT3768-72-68-74-219.969
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT1472-70-71-67-885.000
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT4269-67-68-74-615.450
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenW/D72E--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC77-73+10--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-77+3--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2473-73-70-70-236.333
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC72-73+3--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT6473-68-74-69-47.000

    Glover's recent performances

    • Glover has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 8-under.
    • Glover has an average of -0.069 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.197 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.751 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Glover's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee119-0.183-0.069
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110-0.140-0.197
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green126-0.222-0.323
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting120-0.282-0.161
    Average Strokes Gained: Total141-0.827-0.751

    Glover's advanced stats and rankings

    • Glover posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.183 (119th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 287.4 yards ranked 161st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Glover sported a -0.140 mark that ranked 110th on TOUR. He ranked 157th with a 60.34% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Glover delivered a -0.282 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 120th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 27th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.97, and he ranked 152nd by breaking par 18.77% of the time.
    • Glover has earned 164 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 109th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    May 11, 2026

    Scottie Scheffler betting profile: PGA Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    May 11, 2026

    Steven Fisk betting profile: PGA Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    May 11, 2026

    Ludvig Åberg betting profile: PGA Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    Kristoffer Reitan
    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    1

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    -13

    T2

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    T5

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW