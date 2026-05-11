Lucas Glover betting profile: PGA Championship
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Lucas Glover of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 16, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Lucas Glover finished tied for 37th at plus-1 in his most recent appearance at the PGA Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at Aronimink Golf Club May 14-17 with hopes of improving on that performance at the 2026 PGA Championship.
Glover's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T37
|71-70-69-75
|+1
|2024
|T43
|71-68-70-69
|-6
|2022
|T23
|75-69-68-70
|+2
At the PGA Championship
- In Glover's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 37th after posting a score of 1-over.
- Glover's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 23rd at 2-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Glover's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T37
|68-72-68-74
|-2
|19.969
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T14
|72-70-71-67
|-8
|85.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|69-67-68-74
|-6
|15.450
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|W/D
|72
|E
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|77-73
|+10
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T24
|73-73-70-70
|-2
|36.333
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T64
|73-68-74-69
|-4
|7.000
Glover's recent performances
- Glover has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 8-under.
- Glover has an average of -0.069 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.197 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.751 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Glover's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|119
|-0.183
|-0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|110
|-0.140
|-0.197
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|126
|-0.222
|-0.323
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|120
|-0.282
|-0.161
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|141
|-0.827
|-0.751
Glover's advanced stats and rankings
- Glover posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.183 (119th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 287.4 yards ranked 161st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Glover sported a -0.140 mark that ranked 110th on TOUR. He ranked 157th with a 60.34% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Glover delivered a -0.282 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 120th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 27th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.97, and he ranked 152nd by breaking par 18.77% of the time.
- Glover has earned 164 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 109th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.