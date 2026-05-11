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7H AGO

Kurt Kitayama betting profile: PGA Championship

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Betting Profile

Kurt Kitayama of the United States reacts to his birdie putt on the 17th green during the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 22, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Kurt Kitayama of the United States reacts to his birdie putt on the 17th green during the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 22, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Kurt Kitayama returns to the PGA Championship, set to tee off at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17, 2026. Kitayama looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Kitayama at the PGA Championship.

    Kitayama's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC73-71+2
    2024T2668-70-70-67-9
    2023T470-71-71-65-3
    2021MC77-77+10

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Kitayama's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Kitayama's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for fourth at 3-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Kitayama's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT1972-67-66-74-551.8
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT976-64-72-67-9137
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT869-65-68-71-11163.75
    April 12, 2026Masters Tournament5169-79-75-72+713.5
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT6066-71-73-69-14.6
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-75+5--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1869-74-71-71-354
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT271-64-68-64-17375
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT4872-67-70-70-913.313
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT2469-71-70-66-834.75

    Kitayama's recent performances

    • Kitayama has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for second with a score of 17-under.
    • Kitayama has an average of -0.015 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.714 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kitayama has averaged 0.506 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kitayama's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee460.269-0.015
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green60.7450.714
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green117-0.1730.066
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting109-0.204-0.259
    Average Strokes Gained: Total320.6380.506

    Kitayama's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kitayama posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.269 (46th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.8 yards ranked 19th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kitayama sported a 0.745 mark that ranked sixth on TOUR. He ranked 14th with a 70.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kitayama delivered a -0.204 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 109th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 114th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.91, and he ranked 63rd by breaking par 22.47% of the time.
    • Kitayama has earned 860 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 23rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kitayama as of the start of the PGA Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    Kristoffer Reitan
    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    1

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    -13

    T2

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    T5

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
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