Kurt Kitayama betting profile: PGA Championship
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Kurt Kitayama of the United States reacts to his birdie putt on the 17th green during the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 22, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Kurt Kitayama returns to the PGA Championship, set to tee off at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17, 2026. Kitayama looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Kitayama's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|2024
|T26
|68-70-70-67
|-9
|2023
|T4
|70-71-71-65
|-3
|2021
|MC
|77-77
|+10
At the PGA Championship
- In Kitayama's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Kitayama's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for fourth at 3-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Kitayama's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T19
|72-67-66-74
|-5
|51.8
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T9
|76-64-72-67
|-9
|137
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T8
|69-65-68-71
|-11
|163.75
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|51
|69-79-75-72
|+7
|13.5
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T60
|66-71-73-69
|-1
|4.6
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T18
|69-74-71-71
|-3
|54
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T2
|71-64-68-64
|-17
|375
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T48
|72-67-70-70
|-9
|13.313
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T24
|69-71-70-66
|-8
|34.75
Kitayama's recent performances
- Kitayama has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for second with a score of 17-under.
- Kitayama has an average of -0.015 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.714 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kitayama has averaged 0.506 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kitayama's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|46
|0.269
|-0.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|6
|0.745
|0.714
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|117
|-0.173
|0.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|109
|-0.204
|-0.259
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|32
|0.638
|0.506
Kitayama's advanced stats and rankings
- Kitayama posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.269 (46th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.8 yards ranked 19th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kitayama sported a 0.745 mark that ranked sixth on TOUR. He ranked 14th with a 70.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kitayama delivered a -0.204 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 109th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 114th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.91, and he ranked 63rd by breaking par 22.47% of the time.
- Kitayama has earned 860 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 23rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kitayama as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.