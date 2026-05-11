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6H AGO

Keith Mitchell betting profile: PGA Championship

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Betting Profile

Keith Mitchell of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the first round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on April 30, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Keith Mitchell of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the first round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on April 30, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Keith Mitchell returns to the PGA Championship, set to tee off at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17, 2026. Mitchell looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Mitchell at the PGA Championship.

    Mitchell's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC72-73+3
    2024MC71-71E
    2023T5869-71-73-77+10
    2022T3472-72-72-68+4

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Mitchell's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Mitchell's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 34th at 4-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Mitchell's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT5574-72-76-65-19.5
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3063-71-68-66-204.9
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC74-69-1--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT1468-66-71-65-1053
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4672-68-72-76E16.125
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3369-76-73-69-125.3
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT668-73-64-68-1191.667
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT5274-67-71-68-811.5
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT4168-71-69-71-512.214
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT1167-72-68-69-1258.714

    Mitchell's recent performances

    • Mitchell has three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.
    • Mitchell has an average of 0.474 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.087 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Mitchell has averaged 0.235 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee80.6170.474
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green580.226-0.087
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green109-0.096-0.031
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting133-0.343-0.121
    Average Strokes Gained: Total500.4040.235

    Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings

    • Mitchell posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.617 (eighth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.8 yards ranked 23rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mitchell sported a 0.226 mark that ranked 58th on TOUR. He ranked 23rd with a 69.05% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Mitchell delivered a -0.343 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 133rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 109th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.88, and he ranked 27th by breaking par 24.07% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of the PGA Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    Kristoffer Reitan
    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    1

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    -13

    T2

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    T5

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
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