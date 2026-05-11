Keith Mitchell betting profile: PGA Championship

Mitchell has three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.

Mitchell has an average of 0.474 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.087 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.