Keith Mitchell betting profile: PGA Championship
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Keith Mitchell of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the first round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on April 30, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Keith Mitchell returns to the PGA Championship, set to tee off at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17, 2026. Mitchell looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Mitchell's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|2024
|MC
|71-71
|E
|2023
|T58
|69-71-73-77
|+10
|2022
|T34
|72-72-72-68
|+4
At the PGA Championship
- In Mitchell's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Mitchell's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 34th at 4-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Mitchell's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T55
|74-72-76-65
|-1
|9.5
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T30
|63-71-68-66
|-20
|4.9
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T14
|68-66-71-65
|-10
|53
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T46
|72-68-72-76
|E
|16.125
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T33
|69-76-73-69
|-1
|25.3
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T6
|68-73-64-68
|-11
|91.667
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T52
|74-67-71-68
|-8
|11.5
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T41
|68-71-69-71
|-5
|12.214
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T11
|67-72-68-69
|-12
|58.714
Mitchell's recent performances
- Mitchell has three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.
- Mitchell has an average of 0.474 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.087 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Mitchell has averaged 0.235 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|8
|0.617
|0.474
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|58
|0.226
|-0.087
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|109
|-0.096
|-0.031
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|133
|-0.343
|-0.121
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|50
|0.404
|0.235
Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings
- Mitchell posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.617 (eighth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.8 yards ranked 23rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mitchell sported a 0.226 mark that ranked 58th on TOUR. He ranked 23rd with a 69.05% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Mitchell delivered a -0.343 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 133rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 109th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.88, and he ranked 27th by breaking par 24.07% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.