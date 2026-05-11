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8H AGO

Keegan Bradley betting profile: PGA Championship

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Betting Profile

Keegan Bradley of the United States reacts to his birdie putt on the 18th green during the final round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 22, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Keegan Bradley of the United States reacts to his birdie putt on the 18th green during the final round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 22, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    Keegan Bradley finished tied for eighth at -4 in his most recent appearance at the PGA Championship. He'll tee off at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 PGA Championship.

    Latest odds for Bradley at the PGA Championship.

    Bradley's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T868-72-68-72-4
    2024T1869-67-68-69-11
    2023T2968-72-74-71+5
    2022T4872-70-73-71+6
    2021T1769-75-72-72E

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Bradley's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for eighth after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Bradley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT1969-69-74-67-551.800
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT4972-73-69-71-312.750
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT1267-67-72-68-10105.000
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT2172-74-73-66-353.000
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT5573-69-72-71+15.200
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5077-66-68-78+112.792
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC71-78+5--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC76-69+3--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT2963-71-71-70-1331.000
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT4369-69-74-70-611.000

    Bradley's recent performances

    • Bradley has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 10-under.
    • Bradley has an average of 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.033 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.084 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.153 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Bradley has averaged 0.264 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bradley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee720.0690.059
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green129-0.293-0.033
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green350.2650.084
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting85-0.0250.153
    Average Strokes Gained: Total890.0160.264

    Bradley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bradley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.069 (72nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.2 yards ranked 51st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bradley sported a -0.293 mark that ranked 129th on TOUR. He ranked 119th with a 63.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Around the greens, Bradley delivered a 0.265 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 35th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Bradley delivered a -0.025 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 85th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 75th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.55.
    • Bradley has earned 283 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 72nd.
    • He ranked 142nd in Bogey Avoidance with a 17.98% rate and ranked 41st by breaking par 23.39% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of the PGA Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    Kristoffer Reitan
    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    1

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    -13

    T2

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    T5

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
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