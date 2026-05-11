Kazuki Higa betting profile: PGA Championship
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Kazuki Higa of Japan reacts while playing the fifth hole prior to the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 13, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Kazuki Higa finished 76th at 20-over when he last competed in this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at Aronimink Golf Club May 14-17 with hopes of a much-improved performance in the 2026 PGA Championship.
Higa's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|76
|72-73-77-78
|+20
At the PGA Championship
- In Higa's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2023, he finished 76th after posting a score of 20-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Higa's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T18
|72-64-73-66
|-9
|--
Higa's recent performances
- Higa has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 9-under.
- Higa has an average of -0.421 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.604 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Higa has averaged -0.714 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Higa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.254
|-0.421
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.003
|-0.604
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.317
|0.280
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.523
|-0.022
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.092
|-0.714
Higa's advanced stats and rankings
- Higa posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.254 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 285.5 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Higa sported a 0.003 mark. He delivered a 61.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Higa delivered a -0.523 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 30.50 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 13.89% of the time with a 16.67% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Higa as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.