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7H AGO

Justin Thomas betting profile: PGA Championship

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Betting Profile

Justin Thomas reacts after making a birdie on the sixth hole during the final round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 10, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Justin Thomas reacts after making a birdie on the sixth hole during the final round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 10, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    Justin Thomas returns to the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17 looking to bounce back after missing the cut in 2025. The 2022 PGA Championship winner will be seeking his second major title at the venue in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania.

    Latest odds for Thomas at the PGA Championship.

    Justin Thomas's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC73-72+3
    2024T869-67-67-68-13
    2023T6572-73-75-72+12
    2022167-67-74-67-5
    2021MC75-75+6

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Thomas's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Thomas's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he won at 5-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Justin Thomas's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026Truist Championship1367-68-69-72-8110
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT2370-73-70-69-640
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT7776-75-70-66+33.75
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT4172-74-71-73+219.5
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT3072-69-73-68-222
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT868-68-72-72-8200
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC79-79+14--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore Championship6972-70-72-75+1--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT764-69-69-65-13--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT3374-70-68-74+6--

    Justin Thomas's recent performances

    • Thomas has finished in the top-ten twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 13-under.
    • Thomas has an average of 0.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.102 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Thomas has averaged 0.064 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Justin Thomas's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee92-0.0150.355
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green103-0.097-0.102
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green250.3120.076
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting131-0.333-0.266
    Average Strokes Gained: Total98-0.1320.064

    Justin Thomas's advanced stats and rankings

    • Thomas posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.015 (92nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.9 yards ranked 48th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thomas sported a -0.097 mark that ranked 103rd on TOUR. He ranked 145th with a 61.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Thomas delivered a -0.333 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 131st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 109th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.88, and he ranked 110th by breaking par 21.15% of the time.
    • Thomas has earned 395 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 58th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thomas as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    Kristoffer Reitan
    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    1

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    -13

    T2

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    T5

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
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