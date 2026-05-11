Justin Thomas betting profile: PGA Championship
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Justin Thomas reacts after making a birdie on the sixth hole during the final round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 10, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Justin Thomas returns to the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17 looking to bounce back after missing the cut in 2025. The 2022 PGA Championship winner will be seeking his second major title at the venue in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania.
Justin Thomas's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|2024
|T8
|69-67-67-68
|-13
|2023
|T65
|72-73-75-72
|+12
|2022
|1
|67-67-74-67
|-5
|2021
|MC
|75-75
|+6
At the PGA Championship
- In Thomas's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Thomas's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he won at 5-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Justin Thomas's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|13
|67-68-69-72
|-8
|110
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T23
|70-73-70-69
|-6
|40
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T77
|76-75-70-66
|+3
|3.75
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T41
|72-74-71-73
|+2
|19.5
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T30
|72-69-73-68
|-2
|22
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T8
|68-68-72-72
|-8
|200
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|79-79
|+14
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|69
|72-70-72-75
|+1
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T7
|64-69-69-65
|-13
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T33
|74-70-68-74
|+6
|--
Justin Thomas's recent performances
- Thomas has finished in the top-ten twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 13-under.
- Thomas has an average of 0.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.102 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Thomas has averaged 0.064 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Justin Thomas's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|92
|-0.015
|0.355
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|103
|-0.097
|-0.102
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|25
|0.312
|0.076
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|131
|-0.333
|-0.266
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|98
|-0.132
|0.064
Justin Thomas's advanced stats and rankings
- Thomas posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.015 (92nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.9 yards ranked 48th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thomas sported a -0.097 mark that ranked 103rd on TOUR. He ranked 145th with a 61.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Thomas delivered a -0.333 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 131st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 109th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.88, and he ranked 110th by breaking par 21.15% of the time.
- Thomas has earned 395 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 58th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Thomas as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.