Jason Day betting profile: PGA Championship

Day has one top-10 finish over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 13-under.

Day has an average of -0.140 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.412 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.299 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Day has an average of 0.258 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.