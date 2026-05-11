PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
7H AGO

Jason Day betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jason Day of Australia looks on while playing the ninth hole during the third round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 09, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Jason Day of Australia looks on while playing the ninth hole during the third round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 09, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Jason Day missed the cut at last year's PGA Championship, shooting 6-over. He'll tee off at Aronimink Golf Club May 14-17 with his sights set on improving his performance in the 2026 PGA Championship.

    Latest odds for Day at the PGA Championship.

    Day's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC73-75+6
    2024T4371-67-69-71-6
    2023MC76-72+8
    2022T5571-72-72-73+8
    2021T4474-75-72-71+4

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Day's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
    • Day's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 43rd at 6-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Day's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026Truist Championship6875-69-72-75+76.250
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3877-70-69-68-418.023
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT4270-72-72-64-615.450
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT1269-71-68-75-5101.667
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT668-63-68-68-1388.750
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5970-70-72-80+49.000
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC74-74+4--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC73-74+5--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT2470-68-68-68-1440.000
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT3867-74-68-72-716.000

    Day's recent performances

    • Day has one top-10 finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 13-under.
    • Day has an average of -0.140 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.412 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.299 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Day has an average of 0.258 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.006 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Day's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee97-0.060-0.140
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green144-0.482-0.412
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green70.4300.299
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting430.2830.258
    Average Strokes Gained: Total680.1700.006

    Day's advanced stats and rankings

    • Day posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.060 (97th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.0 yards ranked 92nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Day sported a -0.482 mark that ranked 144th on TOUR. He ranked 50th with a 67.36% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Day delivered a 0.283 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 43rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 78th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.58, and he ranked 71st by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
    • Day has accumulated 479 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 51st.
    • His Bogey Avoidance percentage of 13.06% ranked 22nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Day as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    May 11, 2026

    Akshay Bhatia betting profile: PGA Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    May 11, 2026

    Rory McIlroy betting profile: PGA Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    May 11, 2026

    Jhonattan Vegas betting profile: PGA Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    Kristoffer Reitan
    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    1

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    -13

    T2

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    T5

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW