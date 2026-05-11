Jason Day betting profile: PGA Championship
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Jason Day of Australia looks on while playing the ninth hole during the third round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 09, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Jason Day missed the cut at last year's PGA Championship, shooting 6-over. He'll tee off at Aronimink Golf Club May 14-17 with his sights set on improving his performance in the 2026 PGA Championship.
Day's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|2024
|T43
|71-67-69-71
|-6
|2023
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|2022
|T55
|71-72-72-73
|+8
|2021
|T44
|74-75-72-71
|+4
At the PGA Championship
- In Day's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
- Day's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 43rd at 6-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Day's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|68
|75-69-72-75
|+7
|6.250
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T38
|77-70-69-68
|-4
|18.023
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|70-72-72-64
|-6
|15.450
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T12
|69-71-68-75
|-5
|101.667
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T6
|68-63-68-68
|-13
|88.750
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T59
|70-70-72-80
|+4
|9.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T24
|70-68-68-68
|-14
|40.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T38
|67-74-68-72
|-7
|16.000
Day's recent performances
- Day has one top-10 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 13-under.
- Day has an average of -0.140 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.412 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.299 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Day has an average of 0.258 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.006 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Day's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|97
|-0.060
|-0.140
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|144
|-0.482
|-0.412
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|7
|0.430
|0.299
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|43
|0.283
|0.258
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|68
|0.170
|0.006
Day's advanced stats and rankings
- Day posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.060 (97th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.0 yards ranked 92nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Day sported a -0.482 mark that ranked 144th on TOUR. He ranked 50th with a 67.36% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Day delivered a 0.283 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 43rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 78th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.58, and he ranked 71st by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Day has accumulated 479 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 51st.
- His Bogey Avoidance percentage of 13.06% ranked 22nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Day as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.