J.T. Poston betting profile: PGA Championship
1 Min Read
J.T. Poston of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the third round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on May 02, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
J.T. Poston finished tied for fifth at 5-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Aronimink Golf Club May 14-17 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 PGA Championship.
Poston's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T5
|68-70-68-73
|-5
|2024
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|2023
|T40
|72-70-75-69
|+6
|2021
|MC
|75-78
|+9
At the PGA Championship
- In Poston's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 5-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Poston's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T24
|73-69-67-71
|-4
|38.071
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T49
|71-68-78-68
|-3
|12.750
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T60
|71-73-68-69
|-3
|7.750
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T21
|72-70-69-68
|-9
|37.429
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T50
|76-69-71-73
|+1
|12.792
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|75-81
|+12
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T37
|67-71-68-71
|-11
|19.969
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T35
|74-67-70-67
|-6
|18.500
Poston's recent performances
- Poston's best finish over his last 10 appearances came at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 9-under.
- Poston has an average of -0.015 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.585 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Poston has an average of -0.110 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.365 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Poston has averaged 0.094 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Poston's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|72
|0.069
|-0.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|82
|0.048
|0.585
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|137
|-0.277
|-0.110
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|103
|-0.115
|-0.365
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|110
|-0.275
|0.094
Poston's advanced stats and rankings
- Poston posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.069 (72nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.3 yards ranked 131st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Poston sported a 0.048 mark that ranked 82nd on TOUR. He ranked 37th with a 67.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Poston delivered a -0.115 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 103rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 130th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.13, and he ranked 73rd by breaking par 22.08% of the time.
- Poston has earned 163 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks him 113th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.