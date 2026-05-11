J.T. Poston betting profile: PGA Championship

Poston's best finish over his last 10 appearances came at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 9-under.

Poston has an average of -0.015 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.585 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Poston has an average of -0.110 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.365 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.