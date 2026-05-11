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7H AGO

Jordan Spieth betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jordan Spieth reacts while playing the second hole during the third round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 09, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Jordan Spieth reacts while playing the second hole during the third round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 09, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    Jordan Spieth returns to the PGA Championship, set to tee off at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17, 2026. Spieth looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Spieth at the PGA Championship.

    Spieth's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC76-68+2
    2024T4369-69-67-73-6
    2023T2973-72-71-69+5
    2022T3472-69-74-69+4
    2021T3073-75-68-74+2

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Spieth's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Spieth's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 29th at 5-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Spieth's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT5271-71-68-75+110.25
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT1865-71-75-70-755.60
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT3369-72-67-69-723.25
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT1272-73-70-68-5101.67
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT6371-71-72-74E4.30
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT1169-70-71-68-665.00
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3273-68-76-69-226.10
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1172-71-68-71-6125.00
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT1270-67-70-66-11105.00
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT2966-68-69-72-1331.00

    Spieth's recent performances

    • Spieth has finished in the top-20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 6-under.
    • Spieth has an average of 0.333 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.332 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Spieth has averaged -0.188 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Spieth's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee770.0540.333
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green760.094-0.332
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green870.003-0.206
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting340.3530.017
    Average Strokes Gained: Total460.504-0.188

    Spieth's advanced stats and rankings

    • Spieth has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.054 (77th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.5 yards ranks 38th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Spieth sports a 0.094 mark that ranks 76th on TOUR. He ranks 79th with a 65.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Spieth has delivered a 0.353 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 34th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 53rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.28, and he ranks 58th by breaking par 22.71% of the time.
    • Spieth has earned 580 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 40th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Spieth as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    Kristoffer Reitan
    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    1

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    -13

    T2

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    T5

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
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