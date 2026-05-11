Jordan Spieth betting profile: PGA Championship
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Jordan Spieth reacts while playing the second hole during the third round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 09, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Jordan Spieth returns to the PGA Championship, set to tee off at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17, 2026. Spieth looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Spieth's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|76-68
|+2
|2024
|T43
|69-69-67-73
|-6
|2023
|T29
|73-72-71-69
|+5
|2022
|T34
|72-69-74-69
|+4
|2021
|T30
|73-75-68-74
|+2
At the PGA Championship
- In Spieth's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Spieth's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 29th at 5-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Spieth's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T52
|71-71-68-75
|+1
|10.25
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T18
|65-71-75-70
|-7
|55.60
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T33
|69-72-67-69
|-7
|23.25
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T12
|72-73-70-68
|-5
|101.67
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T63
|71-71-72-74
|E
|4.30
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T11
|69-70-71-68
|-6
|65.00
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T32
|73-68-76-69
|-2
|26.10
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T11
|72-71-68-71
|-6
|125.00
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T12
|70-67-70-66
|-11
|105.00
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T29
|66-68-69-72
|-13
|31.00
Spieth's recent performances
- Spieth has finished in the top-20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 6-under.
- Spieth has an average of 0.333 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.332 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Spieth has averaged -0.188 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Spieth's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|77
|0.054
|0.333
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|76
|0.094
|-0.332
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|87
|0.003
|-0.206
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|34
|0.353
|0.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|46
|0.504
|-0.188
Spieth's advanced stats and rankings
- Spieth has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.054 (77th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.5 yards ranks 38th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Spieth sports a 0.094 mark that ranks 76th on TOUR. He ranks 79th with a 65.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Spieth has delivered a 0.353 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 34th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 53rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.28, and he ranks 58th by breaking par 22.71% of the time.
- Spieth has earned 580 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 40th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Spieth as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.